Free events fill February in Surrey, including Family Day activities

With Family Day on February’s calendar, many “free, fun activities for the entire family” are planned in Surrey that Monday, Feb. 18.

“We’ve compiled a list of events happening at our recreation facilities so you don’t have to worry about any planning,” says a post on the city’s website (surrey.ca). “Swing by one of the events below and make memories with your loved ones.”

“Family Fun Day” events will be held at five sites around Surrey, including Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Cloverdale Recreation Centre (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Fleetwood Community Centre (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Guildford Recreation Centre (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and South Surrey Recreation & Arts Centre (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.). “Whether you want to bring the kids for arts and crafts, or drop in for sports, there’s lots going on,” the website post says.

At Fraser Heights Recreation Centre, a literary-themed “Family Day Stay & Play” event runs from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

Surrey Nature Centre, at 14225 Green Timbers Way, celebrates Family Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with nature walks, story times and a variety of indoor and outdoor nature activities. Admission is free at this rain-or-shine event.

In South Surrey, Historic Stewart Farm will be active from noon to 3 p.m. on Feb. 18 with heritage demonstrations, sample baking from the wood stove and other activities. The farm is located at 13723 Crescent Rd.

The Museum of Surrey gets into the spirit of Family Day with board games, as a way to “spend quality time with your loved ones just like families would have done 100 years ago,” from 1 to 4 p.m. The recently renovated and expanded museum’s current “Dinosaurs Unearthed” exhibit is on view there until March 31, at 17710 56A Ave. (visit Surrey.ca/heritage for info, or call 604-592-6956).

Also planned on Family Day weekend are free Hawaiian-themed skates at the arenas in North Surrey (Feb. 16 from noon to 3:15 p.m.), Cloverdale (Feb. 18, 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.), Newton (Feb. 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) and Fleetwood (Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex, Feb. 17 from 11:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.). “Not only are these skating events free, so are the helmet and skate rentals over Family Day weekend,” the city’s event post notes.

Other free events planned in Surrey this month include a Lunar New Year gathering at the Museum of Surrey, Autonomous Shuttle Rides at Civic Plaza, an Art on the Loose event at Surrey Art Gallery, a Geocache Outdoor Treasure Hunt at Crescent Park, Nature Work Parties at Hazelnut Meadows park, the Wickfest women’s hockey tournament from Feb. 1 to 3, a Healthy Hearts Day at Newton rec centre on Feb. 14 and a Movie Afternoon screening for seniors at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Feb. 12 (1 to 3 p.m.).

For details about all the free events, visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/19243.aspx.

