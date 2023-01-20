Ernie Jantzen, founder of Clothes 2U is a retired marketing professional. He has organized multiple clothing drives in Surrey, Mission, Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Langley since 2002, and is bringing one to the White Rock Baptist Church on Feb. 4, 2023. (Contributed file photo)

Free clothing event set for Feb. 4 at White Rock Baptist Church

Clothes 2U non-profit hosting ‘Valentine’s Giveaway’

An event offering gently used clothing and household items for free to those who may be struggling financially is coming to the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Clothes 2U, a non-profit founded more than two decades ago by Aldergrove resident Ernie Jantzen, will host its ‘Valentine’s Giveaway’ Feb. 4 at the White Rock Baptist Church (1657 140 St.).

Set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., items suitable for babies to adults – including toys, diapers/incontinence items, linens, books, personal and smaller household items – will be given away, according to a news release.

It follows Clothes 2U’s first giveaway event of 2023, which is set for tomorrow (Jan. 21) in Aldergrove.

READ MORE: Local Aldergrove man hosts free clothing drive for community

Jantzen told Black Press Media that he was inspired to start Clothes 2U by the example set by his mother, who passed away six years ago.

“My dear mother was a huge inspiration, with her example during my childhood of helping others,” he said.

“I am glad she was able to see Clothes 2U develop into something of substance before she passed away.”

According to information at clothes2u.ca, the non-profit was an offshoot from a single parents group that Jantzen started in the 1990s.

“Some clothes were available for the single parents to take at the meetings but it slowly developed a life of its own,” the site explains.

The initial event, held in the parking lot of a Langley elementary school, “showed a powerful need in the community for this service so Clothes2U was born.”

Clothes 2U events are held in halls and churches across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, the site notes. While the items themselves are free, there is a $3 admission fee (no charge for children aged 10 years and younger).

For more information, or to learn about other upcoming drives, visit clothes2u.ca/, call 604-857-4617 or email clothes2u2002@gmail.com

– with files from Tanmay Ahluwalia


