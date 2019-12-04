In 2018, the Toy Mountain effort at Guildford Town Centre collected more than 10,300 new toys and more than $76,600 cash donated. (File photo: May Lam/Bell Media)

Free breakfast for donors who help build ‘Toy Mountain’ in Surrey

Toys collected at Guildford Town Centre given to Salvation Army for distribution this Christmas

A “Toy Mountain” will again be built at Guildford Town Centre this week.

The annual toy-collection event returns to the mall’s Centre Court on Thursday and Friday (Dec. 5-6), with the final count announced Friday at around 7 p.m.

The toys will be given to the Salvation Army for distribution to low-income kids this Christmas.

Bell Media hosts the event in partnership with Surrey Honda and Alpine Credits. Local TV and radio personalities will broadcast from the base of the “mountain” on both days, starting at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

“We’re asking our viewers and listeners to donate new unwrapped toys to help us build Toy Mountain. Cash is also accepted,” May Lam, Bell Media’s regional marketing manager, told the Now-Leader.

“Anyone who makes a donation during the morning hours (between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.), will receive a free breakfast from Triple O’s,” Lam added.

Last year’s Toy Mountain was built with close to 10,300 toys, and the event generated more than $76,000 in cash donations.

Those who can’t make it to the mall can drop off donations at local Best Buy stores.

• RELATED VIDEO/STORY: A behind-the-scenes look at Surrey Christmas Bureau’s ‘pop-up Toys R Us’

Elsewhere, Surrey Christmas Bureau has begun distributing toys to families in need. For 2019, the organization’s depot is located at the former Stardust roller rink site, 10240 City Pkwy., in Whalley. Donations of cash and toys are welcome there Monday to Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The 2019 Toy Wish list and a link for financial donations are posted online at christmasbureau.com.

• ALSO READ: Salish Secondary toy drive brings in more than 200 toys.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
