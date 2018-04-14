White Rock RCMP Const. Deryk Roberts and Glen Jones try out the anti-theft club Jones received during a 2015 Community Policing initiative. (File photo)

Free anti-theft-club event returns

White Rock community policing initiative aims to reduce vehicle thefts

A community policing event aimed at helping prevent auto theft is set for April 23 at the White Rock Community Centre.

The event, from 1-3 p.m., invites White Rock/South Surrey residents to pick up a free club for their car or truck.

Eligible vehicles are those without a built-in immobilizer.

“Vehicles that qualify would be pre-2007 when the law required all vehicles to be equipped,” crime prevention co-ordinator Julia Everett said by email.

Those who turn out to take advantage of the offer must show their registration, Everett added.

