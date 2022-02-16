Free and low-cost Family Day activities in Surrey

The Museum of Surrey’s TD Explore Zone (TDEZ), a free interactive children’s gallery that focuses on sustainability and City of Surrey initiatives, reopened on Nov. 2, 2021, following a pandemic-triggered closure. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Surrey residents, what are you planning for Family Day weekend?

The City of Surrey sent a list of free and low-cost activities to help families stay active and have fun together from Feb. 19-21.

“Residents are reminded to follow all health & safety protocols while visiting city facilities,” notes a news release from city hall.

Here’s the list:

• Skate, swim or play gymnasium sports at recreation facilities across Surrey. Advance registration required and space is limited.

• Family Day at Darts Hill Garden Park on Saturday, Feb 19, 11am-3pm. Enjoy a variety of family friendly activities. Cash donations are encouraged for admission. Event activities are free with entry to the garden.

• Visit Historic Stewart Farm for activities all weekend long from 12 noon to 4:30pm. Tour the Victorian farmhouse, make crafts and enjoy a scavenger hunt.

• Entertain kids with virtual activities including games, recipe ideas, DIY crafts and learning resources.

• Explore your local neighbourhood park or visit a nature trail nearest you.

• Take a self-guided walking tour of public art displays across the city using the interactive Surrey Arts & Culture Map.

• Check out Surrey Art Gallery’s Art in Motion, a series of video-based art lessons using materials easily found at home.

• Play tennis or pickleball or visit a playground from dawn until dusk.

• Learn about your family history with Surrey Libraries using one of the largest family history collections in western Canada.

• Visit interesting exhibits at the Museum of Surrey on the Family Day weekend (closed Monday). Kids will love the TD Explore Zone which is open for 45-minute, pre-registered visits with extra safety measures in place. Call 604-592-6956 to register.

Find more activities at surrey.ca/events.

