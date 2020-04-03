Tulips, daffodils and hyacinths are all part of the beauty at the Chilliwack Tulip Festival. The 2020 season of tulip festivals in Abbotsford and Chilliwack has been cancelled due to limits on large gatherings for COVID-19. (Submitted photo)

Fraser Valley’s tulips fields off limits to visitors due to COVID-19

Abbotsford and Chilliwack tulip farmers have announced their festival season won’t go ahead

The tulip fields that brighten up the Fraser Valley every spring won’t be open to the public this year.

Both Chilliwack’s Tulips of the Valley, and Abbotsford’s Bloom Tulip Festival announced on Friday, April 3, that their popular annual events would be cancelled. Both drew thousands of visitors, and even required pre-booked times to avoid over-crowding of the fields.

Kate Onos-Gilbert, founder and operator of Tulips of the Valley said their festival will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The decision to cancel this year’s festival adheres to measures issued by BC’s Provincial Health Officer prohibiting events greater than 50 people,” their website reads. A springtime tradition in the Fraser Valley, this year would have marked the 14th annual Chilliwack Tulip Festival. Typically, the festival takes place over a four-week period, usually in April, sometimes into May, depending on the weather.

READ MORE: Trail density has gone down in Chilliwack from last weekend’s overcrowding

“The health and safety of our guests, staff, and community, is very important to us,” says Onos-Gilbert. “I wish everyone the very best during this challenging time. We hope we will be able to welcome guests back to our fields this summer for the annual Chilliwack Sunflower Festival, currently slated to commence in August.”

Bloom made the statement on their Instagram account.

“At this time, the best advice we can follow is that of B.C.’s health and government officials, to simply ‘stay home,’ wrote owner Alexis Szarek-Warmerdam. “Please remember, even through the cloudiest days we will all bloom again.”

The tulips will still be blooming, of course, as the festivals are off-shoots of the tulip businesses.

READ MORE: Chilliwack business brings blooming bulbs back to Burnaby with one-day I Heart Tulips event

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEventsTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UFV student nurses offering respite to frontline nurses, care aides

Just Posted

Peace Arch News ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

Surrey parents, students navigate remote learning during COVID-19

The Surrey school district teachers are slowly rolling out plans for new way of educating

Surrey MLA Jinny Sims cleared of criminal wrongdoing

She resigned her cabinet post during RCMP investigation

Surrey councillors say halt policing transition as 2,000-plus workers laid off

City of Surrey has reportedly laid off 1,900 part-time auxiliary workers and 140 full-time employees because of the pandemic

White Rock announces more COVID-19-related changes to parking

Additional, temporary measures about safety, access: mayor

VIDEO: ‘Used gloves and masks go in the garbage,’ says irked B.C. mayor

Health officials have said single-use gloves won’t do much to curb the spread of COVID-19

Vancouver man, 21, charged after mother found dead in Squamish home

Ryan Grantham, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder

Fraser Valley’s tulips fields off limits to visitors due to COVID-19

Abbotsford and Chilliwack tulip farmers have announced their festival season won’t go ahead

Don’t stop going to the doctor, just do it virtually: B.C. association

Doctors encourage patients to access telephone, online visits

B.C. Ferries cuts service levels by half, ceases sailings from three terminals

New schedules take effect Saturday, April 4

BREAKING: COVID-19 case diagnosed at Abbotsford rehabilitation residence

First Abbotsford care home to have confirmed COVID-19 case

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open next week

Dogs are property, not kids, B.C. judge tells former couple

Court decision made on competing lawsuits over Zeus and Aurora — a pit bull and pit bull cross

B.C. senior gives blood for 200th time, has ‘saved’ 600 lives

There was no cutting of cake for Harvey Rempel but he’s challenging youth to start donating blood

Most Read