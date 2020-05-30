Fraser Valley Regional Library branches offer curbside pick up

After two and a half months of being closed, people can once again check books out of the library

Hundreds of brown-bagged book holds sit ready to be picked up at the Sardis Library in Chilliwack. Starting June 1, the Fraser Valley Regional Library is offering curbside pick up at all 25 of its locations. (Submitted)

You can once again check books out of your local library.

Starting June 1, the Fraser Valley Regional Library is offering curbside pickup through its new FVRL Express – Click, Pick, Go system.

Two and a half months after the FVRL closed all its branches on March 17 due to the novel coronavirus, bibliophiles can now get their hands on some free reading material.

To use the new service, browse the catalogue online at fvrl.bc.ca where you can place holds on books.

Once staff have put together an order, folks will receive an email informing them when the books will be ready for pick up. Orders must be picked up within three weeks.

“When you arrive at your pick-up library, follow all ground markings and signs to the pick-up point. Ensure you maintain a safe physical distance of two metres, or six feet, between you and other customers at all times when in the queue,” the online announcement reads.

At the pick-up point, show your library card or ID. Library staff will retrieve your packaged holds, place them outside the door, and motion to you when it’s safe to step forward and retrieve your package.

During the pandemic, the FVRL has increased its borrowing limits to 120 items. Those who placed holds on items prior to the libraries closing can pick them up from June 1 to 21.

Additionally, book drops will be open again as of June 1, however there is no rush to return items right away as late fines will not accrue. The book drops closed on March 18, just one day after FVRL closed all of its branches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All books returned will be quarantined for three days before they are available for the next reader.

Those who do not have a library card and sign up for the FVRL’s new eCard.

For more about the FVRL Express – Click, Pick, Go system, go to fvrl.bc.ca/fvrlexpress.php.

