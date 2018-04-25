Fraser Valley photo clubs to compete at Clayton event

Photo clubs from Vancouver to Chilliwack will compete in the Langley Camera Club’s annual event

The Langley Camera Club will hold their annual Fraser Valley Invitational photography competition at Clayton Heights Secondary on Saturday, May 12.

This year, the contest explores the theme of connections. It doesn’t matter if those connections are between people, animals or objects, but they do need to be interesting, and “technically and artistically excellent,” according to contest organizers.

The event promises to connect photographers from across the Lower Mainland as well; photography clubs from Vancouver to Chilliwack will be participating. Each invited club will choose 10 photos from its members to showcase.

Three award-winning professional photographers will judge the event, and will award to both clubs and individuals.

Every person who attends, whether they be a professional or amateur photographer, or perhaps just a photography enthusiast, will have the chance to submit a vote for the People’s Choice category.

“One of the most exciting things about this event,” said Langley Camera Club president Kasandra Sproson, “is it’s the best work from almost every club in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley. It’s our biggest annual event. I always find it very inspiring.”

The event will take place at Clayton Heights Secondary (7003 188 Street) on Saturday, May 12. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and judging will commence at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door, or $18 in advance when paid via PayPal. Visit langleycameraclub.com for more information, or to purchase tickets.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter