Fraser Valley auction to help feed Syrians and South Sudanese

Beef and dairy breeds being accepted as donations for annual charitable event

Farmers in the Fraser Valley are making a difference, just by buying and selling cattle.

An annual charitable auction, called the Make a Difference Sale, forwards its proceeds to an organization that helps feed people affected by war in Syria and South Sudan, as well as helping families in East Africa grow their own food.

It takes place in Abbotsford on March 14, and auction organizer Rob Brandsma is hoping farmers from the entire Fraser Valley will join in and take part. Last year, they raised $190,000 for the Canadians Foodgrains Bank. Funds raised by that organization are matched four to one by the federal government.

There are multiple ways to help out, he says.

Farmers can donate any animal or farm related item, or to purchase one. The auction is open to all dairy breeds and beef. Previous donations have included cattle, gift baskets, new tools, livestock feed, food baskets and more. Anyone can donate by visiting The Canadian Foodgrains Bank Abbotsford Auction on Facebook.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at McClary’s Stockyard in Abbotsford, with a silent and general auction. Lunch is provided at noon, and the cattle auction begins at 12:30 p.m. The silent auction ends at 1 p.m., and the general auction resumes at 2:30 p.m.

To donate for the auction, email brandsma.rob@gmail.com, or bogob@shaw.ca, or phone 604-834-4435.

Semiahmoo Peninsula youngsters compete in robotics competition

