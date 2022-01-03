Fraser Health’s first baby of 2022 born in Surrey

William, with parents Yan Zhang and Yu Cheng, holds his new sister, Florence, who was White Rock’s first baby of 2022. (Contributed photo)William, with parents Yan Zhang and Yu Cheng, holds his new sister, Florence, who was White Rock’s first baby of 2022. (Contributed photo)

Both Surrey and White Rock welcomed their first babies of 2022 on New Year’s Day.

According to Fraser Health, Eunyoung Kim and Bobby Shin of Langley celebrated the birth of their third child at Surrey Memorial Hospital, introducing baby Joshua to the world at 12:05 a.m. on Jan. 1. – just one minute later than the province’s first baby of the year.

UPDATE: It's a boy! B.C.'s first baby born at Victoria General Hospital

A little brother for sisters Hael and Haon, aged seven and five respectively, Joshua was also the first baby of the new year for the entire Fraser Health region.

The tyke weighed in at 3,260 grams (7.2 lbs).

Meanwhile, White Rock’s first baby arrived at 1:33 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Wee Florence, weighing 3,395 g (7.5 lbs), was born to Yan Zhang and Yu Cheng, and is a sister for William.


