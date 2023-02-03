Marten Van Huizen, third from the left, poses with Fraser Health staff in front of the Cronzy Alzheimers Centre in Surrey on Feb. 1, 2023. (Submitted photo)

Fraser Health pays $5 for five years worth of rent at Cronzy Alzheimer’s Centre in Surrey

Fraser Health has paid five years’ worth of rent to the Surrey Hospitals Foundation for the use of the Czorny Alzheimer Centre. The total amount was $5.

Marten Van Huizen, member of the board of directors for Surrey Hospitals Foundation, stated in a news release on Wednesday (Feb. 1) the low cost is thanks to the Stewart family.

“Thanks to the unprecedented gift of the Stewart family, we offer it to Fraser Health at extremely minimal cost — only $1 a year — so that they can do the excellent work of operating the space and providing unparalleled care to the residents with Alzheimer’s disease that call Czorny their home,” stated Van Huizen.

The residential care facility on 66 Avenue in Cloverdale provides expert care and homes to 72 residents in six cottage-like residences. The centre opened in 2007 and is named after Michael Czorny, the father of Surrey philanthropist Marilyn Stewart. Czorny suffered from dementia for nine years prior to his death.

The family provided the land and $10 million in capital funding to build the centre. In 2017, the family gifted it to Surrey Hospitals Foundation.

The facility is specially designed for dementia patients. It provides a safe home for 72 patients that offers both psychological security and comfort. An interdisciplinary team of caregivers provides care 24 hours a day.

Leanne De Romeri, Fraser Health’s director of clinical operations, community health services, stated in a media release that the focus of the facility is resident-centred.

” We encourage volunteers to play music and keep the garden well tended, and we offer a variety of programming in order to eliminate loneliness, boredom and helplessness for our residents,” stated De Romeri.

“All of this would not be possible without Surrey Hospitals Foundation and the excellent partnership Fraser Health has developed with them over the years.”

-With files from Black Press Media

READ MORE: Surrey philanthropist passes away at 78


Fraser HealthSurrey

