Members of the Wheeling 8’s dance group go on a roll at Surrey’s Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in 2018, during the club’s 45th-anniversary event. If not for the pandemic, such activities could be socially prescribed as part of a new program involving Fraser Health and DiverseCity Community Resources Society. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

Members of the Wheeling 8’s dance group go on a roll at Surrey’s Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in 2018, during the club’s 45th-anniversary event. If not for the pandemic, such activities could be socially prescribed as part of a new program involving Fraser Health and DiverseCity Community Resources Society. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

SENIORS

‘Social prescriptions’ connect Surrey seniors to activities and other services they need

Fraser Health-backed program involves GP referrals to a Seniors’ Community Connector with DiverseCity

We’re used to getting prescriptions for illness, but how about a prescription for wellness?

Fraser Health is working with physicians and community stakeholders to ensure seniors stay healthier longer through social prescribing, a concept that connects seniors to community resources for exercise, socialization and improved nutrition. The aim is to offer these services while seniors are still independent.

“The concept has been around for quite awhile, especially in the U.K., but it’s new in B.C. and relatively new in Canada as well,” said Dr. Grace Park, Fraser Health’s regional medical director for community health services. Park is the medical lead for CARES, or Community Action and Resources Empowering Seniors.

Social prescribing is one component of the frailty management program, and in Surrey involves DiverseCity Community Resources Society as a partner.

Here’s how it works:

Family physicians and nurse practitioners identify seniors who could benefit from a social prescription involving increased activity, social engagement, caregiver support and/or food security. The prescribing physician then connects the senior to a Seniors’ Community Connector with DiverseCity, to work with them on a wellness prescription. Just like a typical prescription, the dosage and amount is tailored to the individual’s needs.

For example, if the senior lost a loved one and is grieving, they might benefit from a bereavement group, or if transportation difficulties are a barrier to exercising, the connector can help. Some people are shy and psychologically vulnerable. The seniors’ connector can work through these issues and set small goals and follow up with the senior to ensure success. The connectors act as a navigator for services already in place in the community, integrating health care with social service providers.

So far it’s too early to see many, or any, program benefits for Surrey-area seniors, as social prescribing is relatively new in the city – “maybe a few months new,” Park said.

“The referrals we are suggesting for GPs are vulnerable seniors who are socially isolated and may have difficulties with food security and are inactive,” she added.

(Story continues below photo)

homelessphoto

PICTURED: With Fraser Health, Dr. Grace Park is the regional medical director for community health services. (submitted photo)

Seniors can go through their doctor to learn more about social prescribing, or contact DiverseCity to speak to the Connector, as a way of self-referral, Park noted. DiverseCity is online at dcrs.ca, call 604-507-2266 or email seniors@dcrs.ca. Health care professionals can download a client referral form from DiverseCity’s website.

“It’s not that seniors don’t want to be social or active, but sometimes there are barriers for them to get to these places, perhaps where they can go to get the appropriate exercise program, and they might have a problem with transporation – they don’t drive or have someone to drive them,” Park said.

“And sometimes they might not have resources to pay for an exercise class at a rec centre, for example, so the Connector will work through those issues and set small goals for them, which might involve getting a volunteer to help them with transportation or, for example, source an exercise program that’s appropriate for them if they’re in a wheelchair or use a walker, using those community resources.”

Fraser Health received grants through the United Way to bring the senior’s community connectors to 10 communities. There is currently one connector in Surrey, hired through DiverseCity. Services are available in eight languages.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Fraser HealthSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey woman wins $334k in online 50/50 fundraiser

Just Posted

Members of the Wheeling 8’s dance group go on a roll at Surrey’s Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in 2018, during the club’s 45th-anniversary event. If not for the pandemic, such activities could be socially prescribed as part of a new program involving Fraser Health and DiverseCity Community Resources Society. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Social prescriptions’ connect Surrey seniors to activities and other services they need

Fraser Health-backed program involves GP referrals to a Seniors’ Community Connector with DiverseCity

rcmp
South Surrey neighbours’ calls to police lead to break-and-enter arrest

‘Prime example’ of RCMP and public working together, constable says

Linda Annis, Aug. 12, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Annis wants independent auditor general for Surrey

‘Surrey taxpayers deserve the best possible oversight of the tax dollars they send to city hall,’ Surrey councillor says

SkyTrain’s end of the line, for now, in Whalley. (File photo)
Provincial budget watchers lament no mention of Surrey SkyTrain expansion

But $1.66 billion is earmarked for a second hospital for Surrey, in Cloverdale

Students from a drama class at Traditional Learning Academy’s Cloverdale campus paint set decorations in Hawthorne Square April 16 for an upcoming performance. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Drama students paint set decorations

Traditional Learning Academy students work in Hawthorne Square

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Thousands have converged in Whonnock Lake Park to enjoy the nice weather. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)
Thousands enjoy B.C. park with warnings about social distancing

Portable toilets installed in anticipation of nice weather

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident tries to save vehicle from the Columbia River

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Playland at the PNE is set to reopen this May, with COVID-19 health and safety measures approved by the province. (Website/Playland)
VIDEO: Playland at PNE scheduled to reopen this May to masked customers

British Columbians are discouraged from travelling outside of their local health authority to visit the theme park

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces travel restrictions between the province’s regional health authorities at the legislature, April 19, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 862 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, seven deaths

Recreational travel restrictions set to begin Friday

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed following her budget speech in the legislative assembly at the provincial legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. budget lacks innovative drive, vision during uncertain times, say experts

Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget sets out to spend $8.7 billion over three years on infrastructure

Most Read