Participants raised more than $10,000 at the 2018 Terry Fox Run in South Surrey. (File photo)

Four Terry Fox Runs planned for Surrey

Events to take place throughout city on Sept. 15

The City of Surrey will be home to four Terry Fox Runs this year, including one in the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

Registration for the South Surrey Athletic Park event is to take place at 8 a.m. on Sept. 15, with the run beginning at 9 a.m..

Other events taking place throughout the city include one at Fraser Heights Recreation Centre (10588 160 St.) with a 9 a.m. registration; Fleetwood Park (15802 80 Ave.) with a 8 a.m. registration; and Cloverdale Legion (17567 57 Ave.) with a 9 a.m. registration.

PHOTOS: 2018 Terry Fox Run in South Surrey/White Rock

Last year, 50 volunteers and approximately 160 participants raised $10,617 at the South Surrey event.

Fox died part way through his Marathon of Hope across Canada on June 28, 1981 at 22. To date, more than $750 million has been raised for cancer research in his name.

Participants can register prior to the event at www.terryfox.org

