A Tour de Valley rider high-fives Walnut Road Elementary School students on Sept. 20, 2018. For the 2020 ride, four Surrey RCMP officers will be taking part in Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Four Surrey officers to take part in Cops for Cancer ride

Fall event supports kids who battle childhood cancer

Four Surrey RCMP officers will be taking part in the annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley.

The annual fall 800-kilometre ride raises funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research.

The fundraising goal for 2020 is $156,000.

This year, constables Adison Hiemstra, Doug Wilson, Joe Lau and Paul Towne will be representing the Surrey detachment, according to a release from Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP said the four officers have been “training and, finding creative contactless ways to accomplish their fundraising goals in preparation for the tour.”

Lau will be riding for the third time this year, with his first ride in 2018.

“Participating in the Tour de Valley has been a life-changing experience for me,” said Lau.”Seeing the strength and courage of our Junior Team members as they battle cancer, it is incredibly humbling.”

Money raised from Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley also helps to send children to Camp Goodtimes in Maple Ridge, which is “a unique summer camp experience for children and their families that offers special medical support services.”

The camp will be virtual this year due to COVID-19.

The ride has also been adjusted due to COVID-19, now taking place over a shortened time frame from Sept. 21 to 25. It will be a combined virtual and team ride.

Cops for Cancer began in 1997 with one police officer “who wanted to make a difference,” according to its website.

Since then, a collective $46 million has been raised.

To donate, visit support.cancer.ca/site/SPageServer/?pagename=COPS_NW_homepage.

READ ALSO: Tour de Valley riders visit Surrey elementary school, Sept. 20, 2018


Most Read