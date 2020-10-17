Four new directors appointed to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation board

Longtime board member Don Sangster’s 10 years as a director came to an end at this year’s AGM

The Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation has announced four newly-appointed members of its board of directors.

Following the foundation’s annual general meeting on Sept. 21, community members Rick Boates, Monica Bohm, Sarah Gallop and Lawrence Green were added to the 13-member board.

“We are excited to welcome these new board members to our team,” newly-appointed board chair Andrew Clark said in a press release. “As longtime residents of Delta they are all very inspired to give back to their community by assisting the foundation in its mission. Working alongside our current directors, we look forward to another successful year.”

Clark, a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, is joined on the executive by past chair Ingrid Barnes, vice-chair Pam Paton and treasurer Phil Posehn. Other returning directors are Andrew Jackson, Randy Kaardal, Don Livingston, Knut Nordlie and Karla Rockwell.

Meanwhile, longtime board member Don Sangster’s term as director came to an end at this year’s DHCHF AGM.

“Don’s incredible passion and unwavering support will be greatly missed by staff and board. During his 10-year tenure, he made a significant impact by chairing numerous gala and golf events, many of which were record breakers,” Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

“We are incredibly grateful to our entire board’s dedication and commitment to health care for our community. These individuals volunteer their time to assist foundation staff to raise the funds needed to support the most critical health care needs of our hospital and community. Now, more than ever before, we are here to support our frontline staff to ensure they have the necessary resources and equipment to care for all.”

In other news, DHCHF is going virtual with its annual Moonlight Gala this year due to provincial restrictions on large gatherings amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation will be holding its True Blue Virtual Moonlight Gala on Saturday, Nov. 7. The online event aims to keep participants fully engaged with access to an auction (starting Nov. 5), a 50/50 raffle, live-streaming draws, entertainment and “Fund-A-Need” for critical surgical equipment.

Ticket information and more can found at dhchfoundation.ca.



