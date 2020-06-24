Delview seniors Julia Townsend, Nimmy Sebastian and Majka Pauchly and South Delta Secondary student Chantal de Haas are among 128 grads province wide to receive scholarships of up to $40,000 each to pursue their post-secondary education at universities, colleges and trade schools in B.C. (Photos submitted)

Four Delta students awarded Beedie Luminaries scholarships

128 B.C. grads receiving scholarships of up to $40,000 each to pursue post-secondary education

Four Delta students have been selected to receive Beedie Luminaries scholarships.

Delview seniors Julia Townsend, Nimmy Sebastian and Majka Pauchly and South Delta Secondary student Chantal de Haas are among 128 grads province wide to receive scholarships of up to $40,000 each to pursue their post-secondary education at universities, colleges and trade schools in B.C.

Townsend is set to attend Kwantlen Polytechnic University in the fall, Sebastian and Pauchly are headed to Simon Fraser University and de Haas will be studying at Langara College.

Beedie Luminaries provides scholarships to resilient students across the province who face financial adversity. This year, Ryan Beedie has increased the number of students receiving scholarships through his foundation, Beedie Luminaries, from the expected 105 to 128.

“We received an overwhelming number of great applications from deserving students and it was hard to narrow down our selection to the anticipated 105, knowing the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on families and employment opportunities for young people and their parents,” Beedie said in a press release.

“We wanted to extend our support to as many deserving students as possible, as we believe that personal and financial hardship should not stop talented British Columbians from pursuing higher education and realizing their full potential.”

According to the release, this year’s recipients demonstrated resilience, grit, academic readiness and the determination to succeed, with many of them sharing compelling personal stories of overcoming challenges. The release notes over 70 per cent of this year’s 128 recipients live in rental or social housing, 48 per cent come from single-parent or foster families, and 26 per cent are the first in their family to attend a post-secondary institution.

Beedie Luminaries launched on Nov. 13, 2018 with a $50-million donation from Ryan Beedie that coincided with his 50th birthday. In its first year, the program awarded 80 scholarships to students in Metro Vancouver. This year, the program expanded province-wide with recipients from 25 communities across B.C.

In addition to financial assistance of up to $40,000 per student, recipients are also paired with mentors and offered paid summer internship opportunities, Stay on Track student support, invitations to special events and access to the Beedie Luminaries online community.

Students who are entering Grade 12 and are interested in applying to be part of next year’s Beedie Luminaries are encouraged to follow Beedie Luminaries on social media or visit beedieluminaries.ca. The application period for the 2021 cohort will open in fall 2020.

