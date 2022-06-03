Four Delta students awarded Beedie Luminaries scholarships

Worth up to $40,000 each, the scholarships recognize academic readiness and resiliency

Four Delta students are getting up $40,000 to pursue their post-secondary educations as part of this year’s cohort of Beedie Luminaries.

Mya Hamalock (Burnsview Secondary), Hayden Davis (Delview Secondary), Ridah Jawaid (North Delta Secondary) and Anab Hirsi (Princess Margaret Secondary in Surrey, but lives in Delta) are among the 140 Grade 12 students chosen to receive Beedie Luminaries scholarships, the most since the program was established four years ago.

“Year after year, I am amazed and inspired by the sheer number of bright, driven and highly engaged students who apply to the Beedie Luminaries program and the promise that they show,” developer Ryan Beedie, who launched the program with a $50-million donation in November of 2018 to coincide with his 50th birthday, said in a press release.

“I am elated to be able to extend our support to more students than ever before so that even more talented British Columbians can pursue higher education and reach their full potential.”

The Beedie Luminaries scholarship program supports students who not only demonstrate strong academic potential, but are also involved in their communities and have faced life challenges and adversity with determination and optimism, according to a release announcing this year’s cohort. The scholarships recognize students’ resilience and resolve while lowering the financial barriers to pursuing a post-secondary education.

In addition to financial assistance of up to $40,000 each, recipients are also paired with mentors and offered paid work opportunities, Stay on Track student support, invitations to special events and access to the Beedie Luminaries online community.

Beedie Luminaries also provides scholarships through its SPARK (Single Parent Awards for Resilience and Knowledge) program, to single parents in B.C. who want to pursue further education. In 2022, the program will grant 17 scholarships also worth up to $40,000 each to single parents facing financial adversity.

Students who are interested in applying to be part of next year’s cohort are encouraged to follow Beedie Luminaries on social media or visit beedieluminaries.ca. The application period for the 2023 cohort will open in fall 2022.

