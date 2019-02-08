Campers look at water bugs in North Delta’s Cougar Creek during the Burns Bog Conservation Society’s day camp in the Delta Nature Reserve. (Submitted photo)

Four Delta non-profits to share over $200,000 in provincial funding

The money is being awarded as part of the government’s community gaming grants program

Four Delta non-profits are set to receive more than $200,000 in funding through the province’s community gaming grants program.

The recipients of the community grant funding are the Burns Bog Conservation Society ($62,500), the Delta Marine Rescue Society ($69,500), the DRS Earthwise Society ($58,750) and A Voice4paws Canine Rescue Society ($14,200).

“So many people in Delta give back to their communities by volunteering for community organizations,” said Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon in a press release. “These organizations play a critical role in the fabric of our community, I’m proud that our government can support them in their important work.”

Across the province, roughly 145 public safety-related organizations are receiving more than $6.5 million this year to help them provide emergency and lifesaving services including search and rescue, volunteer fire departments, emergency preparedness, and community and restorative justice according to a B.C. government press release.

Approximately 120 organizations in the environment sector are also receiving $3.8 million to provide people in B.C. with opportunities to learn about — and connect with — nature, conduct wildlife rehabilitation programs and shelters for animals, help adapt to climate change, and supporting local food systems.

The community gaming grants program provides up to $140 million to help fund over 5,000 not-for-profit community organizations in the province each year.

