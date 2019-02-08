Four Delta non-profits to share over $200,000 in provincial funding

The money is being awarded as part of the government’s community gaming grants program

Campers look at water bugs in North Delta’s Cougar Creek during the Burns Bog Conservation Society’s day camp in the Delta Nature Reserve. (Submitted photo)

Four Delta non-profits are set to receive more than $200,000 in funding through the province’s community gaming grants program.

The recipients of the community grant funding are the Burns Bog Conservation Society ($62,500), the Delta Marine Rescue Society ($69,500), the DRS Earthwise Society ($58,750) and A Voice4paws Canine Rescue Society ($14,200).

“So many people in Delta give back to their communities by volunteering for community organizations,” said Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon in a press release. “These organizations play a critical role in the fabric of our community, I’m proud that our government can support them in their important work.”

Across the province, roughly 145 public safety-related organizations are receiving more than $6.5 million this year to help them provide emergency and lifesaving services including search and rescue, volunteer fire departments, emergency preparedness, and community and restorative justice according to a B.C. government press release.

Approximately 120 organizations in the environment sector are also receiving $3.8 million to provide people in B.C. with opportunities to learn about — and connect with — nature, conduct wildlife rehabilitation programs and shelters for animals, help adapt to climate change, and supporting local food systems.

The community gaming grants program provides up to $140 million to help fund over 5,000 not-for-profit community organizations in the province each year.

RELATED: North Delta Lions Club awarded $18K grant

SEE ALSO: Over $430K coming to North Delta sport, arts and culture groups



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter