Penticton RCMP have found the rightful owners of a headstone found in January. (RCMP - Submitted)

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

RCMP have located the owner of the headstone that was found on Jan. 14.

The headstone, which read “Mary Ann Heath 1993-1995”, belongs to a local funeral home.

READ MORE: Toddler’s headstone discovered in Penticton, police search for family

According to a release sent out on Feb. 4, the stone is a sample product, and not an actual toddler’s headstone.

The headstone was stolen from the funeral home.

The RCMP did not release the name of the funeral home where the headstone came from.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
In Surrey, Norma Lize wins LGBTQ+ January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award

Just Posted

Team Macdonald wins B.C. wheelchair curling provincial title in Cloverdale

New champs will held to Quebec for Canadian championships April 25-30

Surrey and Abbotsford hospitals ‘targeted’ for pay parking profit, activist says

John Buss, of HospitalPayParking.ca, says it’s ‘way out of whack’

Delays expected for Alex Fraser, Port Mann as crews clear snow

Ministry of Transportation, Infrastructure says it will be during ‘afternoon peak travel period’

World Under-17 Hockey Challenge pitched for rinks in North Delta, Langley and Chilliwack

Hockey Canada-planned tournament has showcased 1,800 NHL draft picks since 1986

Surrey mom has plea deal in U.S. college admissions scandal

The Justice Department says the agreement is the result of discussions with Xiaoning Sui’s lawyers

Plane bringing Canadians back from Wuhan will make Vancouver pit stop

Coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 400 in China

Found toddler’s headstone stolen from Penticton funeral home

The headstone is a sample product that belongs to a local funeral home.

Second B.C. coronavirus case identified in Vancouver region

Woman in 50s had contact with visitors from Wuhan, China

Family panic sparked after BC Sheriff Service arrests woman with dementia

When 63-year-old’s husband realized she was gone it prompted calls to RCMP and Search and Rescue

Vancouver-area home sales rebound from last year as prices inch downward

2020 began with fewer homes listed for sale than is typical for this time of year

Battery from Second World War causes evacuation at B.C. RCMP detachment

Detonation unit deployed to deal with potentially explosive war artifact

Canadian rock band The Arkells asks fans to subscribe to local news in T-shirt giveaway

Canadian rock band announced they’ll give away a free T-shirt to anyone who takes out a subscription

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Most Read