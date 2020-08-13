Former students’ mural showcasing Delta elementary school’s new logo on hold, for now

Ashriya Purewal helping paint the new Jarvis Jaguar spirit logo on the emergency supplies container in front of Jarvis Traditional Elementary School in North Delta. (Submitted photo)

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of things on hold in recent months, including plans to showcase Jarvis Traditional Elementary School’s new formal logo on the side of the school.

Last year, after changing the colours of the school uniform, Jarvis Traditional asked students and teachers past and present to help design two new logos for the school — a formal logo and a Jarvis Jaguars logo. More than 1,000 designs were submitted, and staff at the school narrowed down the choice to five logos in each category before the Grade 5 students organized an election for students to vote on their favourite logos.

The winning formal logo was designed by Jarvis teacher Jen Purdy and former student Sukhman Brar, who now attends North Delta Secondary. The winning Jaguar spirit logo was designed by Jarvis student Sukhman Kaila.

“The winning designs are quite striking and feel very appropriate for us as one of only two Delta School District ‘traditional schools’ in North Delta,” said Ken Levenstein, principal at Jarvis. “Our students have embraced them wholeheartedly and look forward to seeing the formal logo on a larger scale on the side of the school in due course.”

“We were so excited to watch the logo contest unfold,” said Ashriya Purewal, a former Jarvis student who graduated from North Delta Secondary School last year and is now attending university. Ashriya also entered the contest and her design for the Jaguar logo won second place.

“[My brother and I] thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at the school in recent years and wanted to continue to give back in some way, and so we came up with the idea of showcasing the winning logos in different parts of the school.”

Last spring, Ashriya and her brother, Karam, returned to the school to paint the new Jarvis Jaguar spirit logo on the emergency supplies container at the front of the school.

“Ashriya and Karam spent an entire day working on the emergency supplies container and they did a fantastic job,” said Scott Preddy, who helped co-ordinate the project while he was vice-principal at Jarvis Traditional Elementary. Today, Preddy is principal at Hellings Elementary in North Delta.

“They were really keen to return this spring to paint the new formal logo on the side of the school. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has put their good deeds on hold for the time being, but we hope it won’t be too long before they are able to return. Seeing the logos brought to life in different parts of the school is really quite special and a matter of great pride for all of the students at Jarvis Traditional.”

Ashriya said painting the Jarvis Jaguar spirit logo on the emergency supplies container was just the first phase, and she and Karam look forward to painting the formal logo on the side of the school once the physical distancing requirements are lifted.

“Ashriya and Karam did an amazing job of painting the spirit logo on the emergency supplies container and we are so thankful to them for giving back to their local community in this way,” Levenstein said.

Jarvis, located at 7670 118th St., is one of two “traditional” elementary schools in North Delta, along with Heath Traditional. They provide private school-style instruction, but in a public school setting. Delta School District’s traditional elementary schools offer a more formal learning environment with a focus on respectful behavior, good manners, school-wide homework policies and uniforms, and have proved to be a popular choice for Delta families and those living along the Delta/Surrey border.

Registrations are now being accepted for the fall.

SEE ALSO: Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

DeltaSchools