Ashriya Purewal helping paint the new Jarvis Jaguar spirit logo on the emergency supplies container in front of Jarvis Traditional Elementary School in North Delta. (Submitted photo)

Former students’ mural showcasing Delta elementary school’s new logo on hold, for now

Ashriya and Karam Purewal painted the spirit logo last spring; formal logo mural delayed due to COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lot of things on hold in recent months, including plans to showcase Jarvis Traditional Elementary School’s new formal logo on the side of the school.

Last year, after changing the colours of the school uniform, Jarvis Traditional asked students and teachers past and present to help design two new logos for the school — a formal logo and a Jarvis Jaguars logo. More than 1,000 designs were submitted, and staff at the school narrowed down the choice to five logos in each category before the Grade 5 students organized an election for students to vote on their favourite logos.

The winning formal logo was designed by Jarvis teacher Jen Purdy and former student Sukhman Brar, who now attends North Delta Secondary. The winning Jaguar spirit logo was designed by Jarvis student Sukhman Kaila.

“The winning designs are quite striking and feel very appropriate for us as one of only two Delta School District ‘traditional schools’ in North Delta,” said Ken Levenstein, principal at Jarvis. “Our students have embraced them wholeheartedly and look forward to seeing the formal logo on a larger scale on the side of the school in due course.”

“We were so excited to watch the logo contest unfold,” said Ashriya Purewal, a former Jarvis student who graduated from North Delta Secondary School last year and is now attending university. Ashriya also entered the contest and her design for the Jaguar logo won second place.

“[My brother and I] thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at the school in recent years and wanted to continue to give back in some way, and so we came up with the idea of showcasing the winning logos in different parts of the school.”

Last spring, Ashriya and her brother, Karam, returned to the school to paint the new Jarvis Jaguar spirit logo on the emergency supplies container at the front of the school.

“Ashriya and Karam spent an entire day working on the emergency supplies container and they did a fantastic job,” said Scott Preddy, who helped co-ordinate the project while he was vice-principal at Jarvis Traditional Elementary. Today, Preddy is principal at Hellings Elementary in North Delta.

“They were really keen to return this spring to paint the new formal logo on the side of the school. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has put their good deeds on hold for the time being, but we hope it won’t be too long before they are able to return. Seeing the logos brought to life in different parts of the school is really quite special and a matter of great pride for all of the students at Jarvis Traditional.”

Ashriya said painting the Jarvis Jaguar spirit logo on the emergency supplies container was just the first phase, and she and Karam look forward to painting the formal logo on the side of the school once the physical distancing requirements are lifted.

“Ashriya and Karam did an amazing job of painting the spirit logo on the emergency supplies container and we are so thankful to them for giving back to their local community in this way,” Levenstein said.

Jarvis, located at 7670 118th St., is one of two “traditional” elementary schools in North Delta, along with Heath Traditional. They provide private school-style instruction, but in a public school setting. Delta School District’s traditional elementary schools offer a more formal learning environment with a focus on respectful behavior, good manners, school-wide homework policies and uniforms, and have proved to be a popular choice for Delta families and those living along the Delta/Surrey border.

Registrations are now being accepted for the fall.

SEE ALSO: Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

DeltaSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Art’s Scarecrow Festival to return in September
Next story
Delta Foundation grants Big Sisters over $5,000 for academic mentoring program

Just Posted

Surrey man found guilty in West Kelowna killing of common-law spouse

Tejwant Danjou was convicted of second-degree murder in the July 2018 death of Rama Gauravarapu in West Kelowna

Surrey monitoring traffic as vehicles again clog city streets

Compared with city’s 2019 weekly average, deepest volume reduction was in late March with up to 46 per cent less vehicles

New collective debuts with Crescent Beach show

Nela Hallwas and Lyn Verra-Lay team for ‘Flow’

‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 5; enter to win $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods

Former students’ mural showcasing Delta elementary school’s new logo on hold, for now

Ashriya and Karam Purewal painted the spirit logo last spring; formal logo mural delayed due to COVID

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

35,000 doses of fentanyl part of huge Maple Ridge bust

Largest seizure in RCMP detachment’s history included submachine gun, body armour

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

B.C. announces multi-year plan to double treatment beds for youth with addiction

This will bring the total number of new beds specific to those 12 to 24 years old to 247 province-wide

Most Read