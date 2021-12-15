Former NHL-er Hirsch coming to Surrey to talk about mental health

Former Vancouver Canucks goaltender Corey Hirsch is coming to Surrey for “an important conversation about mental health in the construction industry.”

Hirsch, now a Sportsnet radio broadcaster, will speak during an Independent Contractors and Businesses Association-hosted event at Surrey’s Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave) on the morning of Friday, Jan. 21.

Details about Hirsch’s multi-date “Just One More Day” speaking tour of B.C. are posted to eventbrite.ca, where people can register to attend for free. The two-hour event in Surrey runs from 7 to 9 a.m.

“Corey is a former NHL goaltender, coach and an Olympic Games silver medalist. But most importantly, he has opened a conversation to end the stigma around mental health,” the event post says.

“In 1994, just three years after being drafted by the New York Rangers, Corey both won a silver medal and drank from the Stanley Cup as a member of the Rangers’ championship team. What no one knew was that Corey tried to take his own life that same year.

“Months later, he was traded to the Vancouver Canucks and went on to play 100 more NHL games, before finishing his career in Europe. The entire time, Corey struggled with his mental health issues. When he could no longer play due to debilitating panic attacks and severe weight loss, he finally reached out to his team trainer. Corey was eventually diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder and got the lifesaving treatment that he needed.”

In February 2017, Hirsch’s story was told in The Players’ Tribune, “sharing publicly his mental health diagnosis and suicide attempt. His story sparked important conversations within hockey and beyond, as more athletes began to open up about mental health.”

In recent years Hirsch has been an advocate in the battle to end the stigma around mental health.

“He is an engaging speaker that educates, motivates, and inspires his audience. He gives hope to others struggling by showing vulnerability and letting people know they are not alone,” says the event post. “Corey has joined ICBA as our Wellness Ambassador for 2022 and is part of our 2022 multi-city speaking tour, as well as providing content for ICBA’s Workplace Wellness program (icba.ca/wellness).”



