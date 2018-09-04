Former B.C. Lion among Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers award winners

Former B.C. Lions receiver Marco Iannuzzi is among Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers award winners in the province.
The Surrey resident will be among 40 people honoured by Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin at a ceremony at Government House in Victoria on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 6).
The medal is designed to recognize “the exceptional volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields.
“Besides being a professional athlete, an investment advisor and a family man, Marco Iannuzzi has volunteered as a charity auctioneer and board member for such organizations as Sources BC, Els for Autism, the MS Society of Canada, Bring Back Hope, and The Whistler Invitational,” says a government release.
The Medal for Volunteers incorporates and replaces the Governor General’s Caring Canadian Award, created in 1995, by then-governor general Roméo LeBlanc. “The medal builds on the legacy and spirit of the Caring Canadian Award by honouring the dedication and commitment of volunteers.”