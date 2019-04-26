Girls play a game of spikeball in a photo posted to Twitter.com/SJB_CCSD.

For Youth Week in Surrey, 20 free events and activities from May 1-7

Also, the 2019 SASSY Awards will be held at Surrey City Hall on May 9

More than 20 free activities and events are organized in Surrey to celebrate Youth Week from May 1 to 7, as part of an annual B.C.-wide initiative designed to strengthen and build connections between youth and their communities.

Events in Surrey include a Girls Group Spa Night and Mexican food cooking in Newton, spikeball games at Guildford’s Holly Park, a Mario Party video game night in Cloverdale, a mini 3v3 basketball tournament in Bridgeview, a separate tourney of hoops action at Guildford rec centre, skateboard session, geocaching treasure hunt, breakdance competition and more.

The detailed list of Surrey Youth Week events is posted at surrey.ca.

New this year is an adapted cooking workshop at Cloverdale Recreation Centre, for youth of all abilities to learn new skills in the kitchen and create recipes with new friends.

Activities will be held in recreation centres in Whalley, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, Cloverdale and South Surrey, and also at Surrey City Hall and Holly Park.

“Engaging youth in programs that provide opportunities to make positive connections, learn and grow is a key priority for us,” Daljit Gill-Badesha, manager of Surrey’s Healthy Communities program. “We are proud to take part in BC Youth Week and look forward to seeing many new faces this year.”

Sassy Awards Surrey from Allan Baedak on Vimeo.

Meantime, the 2019 SASSY Awards will be held at Surrey City Hall on Thursday, May 9. The event honours youth (aged 15 to 21) who are “making a difference in our community,” in line with the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

Winners of the 2018 SASSY Awards were Xin Yi (Cindy) Zeng (in the category of Community Service), Julia Paler (Environmental Leadership), Emma Salisbury (Overcoming Adversity), Jaymie Cristobal (Arts and Culture Leadership), Olivia Barbieri (Sports Leadership) and Van Ahn (Vivian) Tran Pham (Youth Leadership). Also, Ian Chen, a top-three finalist in the Community Service category, was the winner of a $1,000 draw held for all nominees at the end of the evening event.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Cloverdale student group ‘Hold High the Torch’ to host veterans appreciation lunch in May

Just Posted

UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at North Delta’s Seaquam Secondary

Emergency procedures were enacted at Seaquam and a nearby elementary after reports of a shot in the area

Cloverdale student group ‘Hold High the Torch’ to host veterans appreciation lunch in May

Hold High the Torch will host veterans, dignitaries, students at Salish Secondary luncheon May 11

Surrey RCMP arrest 30 people in retail theft investigation

‘One-day blitz’ targeted suspected shoplifters in Surrey Central area: police

Clovies honour best of Cloverdale businesses, citizens

Clovies business awards recognized exemplary businesses, not-for-profits, individuals

VIDEO: ‘Extensive’ damage to Surrey home after fire

One person in the home at time of fire, but no injuries reported: battalion chief

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Man killed in northern B.C. logging accident

The 46-year-old Terrace man leaves behind a wife and two children

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

‘Zero-tolerance’ approach to drug use not working with B.C. teens: study

UBC researchers interviews more than 80 teenagers about zero-tolerance and harm reduction

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

B.C. inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

Most Read