For Youth Week in Surrey, 20 free events and activities from May 1-7

More than 20 free activities and events are organized in Surrey to celebrate Youth Week from May 1 to 7, as part of an annual B.C.-wide initiative designed to strengthen and build connections between youth and their communities.

Events in Surrey include a Girls Group Spa Night and Mexican food cooking in Newton, spikeball games at Guildford’s Holly Park, a Mario Party video game night in Cloverdale, a mini 3v3 basketball tournament in Bridgeview, a separate tourney of hoops action at Guildford rec centre, skateboard session, geocaching treasure hunt, breakdance competition and more.

The detailed list of Surrey Youth Week events is posted at surrey.ca.

New this year is an adapted cooking workshop at Cloverdale Recreation Centre, for youth of all abilities to learn new skills in the kitchen and create recipes with new friends.

Activities will be held in recreation centres in Whalley, Fleetwood, Guildford, Newton, Cloverdale and South Surrey, and also at Surrey City Hall and Holly Park.

“Engaging youth in programs that provide opportunities to make positive connections, learn and grow is a key priority for us,” Daljit Gill-Badesha, manager of Surrey’s Healthy Communities program. “We are proud to take part in BC Youth Week and look forward to seeing many new faces this year.”

Meantime, the 2019 SASSY Awards will be held at Surrey City Hall on Thursday, May 9. The event honours youth (aged 15 to 21) who are “making a difference in our community,” in line with the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

Winners of the 2018 SASSY Awards were Xin Yi (Cindy) Zeng (in the category of Community Service), Julia Paler (Environmental Leadership), Emma Salisbury (Overcoming Adversity), Jaymie Cristobal (Arts and Culture Leadership), Olivia Barbieri (Sports Leadership) and Van Ahn (Vivian) Tran Pham (Youth Leadership). Also, Ian Chen, a top-three finalist in the Community Service category, was the winner of a $1,000 draw held for all nominees at the end of the evening event.



