(Photo: surrey.ca/daycamps)

For Surrey day camps for kids, staggered registration starts June 2

‘Limited selection’ of camps this summer

Surrey opens staggered registration for 2021 summer day camps on June 2.

This year, the city’s recreation department will offer a limited selection of weekly day camps for children ages three to 12, including Fun Zone, licensed summer preschool and some arts and heritage camps.

Online and telephone registration opens at 7:30 a.m. on June 2 for July camps, and on June 30 for August camps.

“All camps will have appropriate health protocols in place for everyone’s safety,” the city says. “Flexible payment options are available.”

Call 604-501-5100 to register, or visit surrey.ca/daycamps.

Registration is for up to one month at a time, and all participants must register in advance. No in-person registration will be offered this time around.

CLICK HERE to read “5 Benefits of Summer Day Camps” on surrey.ca.

Meantime, three of Surrey’s eight outdoor pools opened for public swimming mid-month, with the other five scheduled to operate in coming weeks.

The pools at Bear Creek, Greenaway and Sunnyside opened May 17, followed by Hjorth Road on June 5 and Holly, Kwantlen, Port Kells and Unwin pools on June 26.

Admission is free at the pools, and swim times are posted to tidesout.com, along with lesson information, or call 604-531-8855. Tides Out operates the city’s outdoor pools.


Most Read