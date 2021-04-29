Food truck festival visited Cloverdale April 24-25

Food Trucks sell their goods at a drive-thru festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds April 24. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Food Trucks sell their goods at a drive-thru festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds April 24. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) Food Trucks sell their goods at a drive-thru festival at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds April 24. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

A handful of food trucks offered their unique comestibles to a hungry public over the weekend at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival visited the fairgrounds April 24-25.

Freelancer Jason Sveinson attended and said every food truck had long vehicle lines.

“There were a lot of cars there,” said Sveinson. “There were two different entrances and there seemed to be car lines just to get into the fairgrounds.”

He said the site was bustling and the vendors seemed to be in great spirits.

SEE ALSO: ‘Kicked out’ of Surrey, food trucker motors on with drive-thru festival this spring

SEE ALSO: New ‘Phoenix Flame BBQ’ truck now mobile with food for Surrey’s ‘hard-to-reach populations’

There were nine food trucks on Saturday: Aloha Poke, Dim Sum Express, Juicy Green Express, Meltown Grilled Cheese, Reel Mac & Cheese, Slavic Rolls, Steve-O’s Sweet Treats, Street Dogs, and Surfside California.

And there were nine on Sunday: Beavertails, G’s Donairs, Guerilla Q, Lenny’s Lemons, Plant Butcher Pop-Up, Steve-O’s Sweet Treats, Surfside California, Tin Lizzy Donuts, and Wings.

Jason Faria, who runs the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, will bring his travelling food troupe to Chilliwack next on the weekend of May 8-9.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Food and Drink