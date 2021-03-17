A 2020 Ford Explorer and Ford F-150 were donated to KPU’s auto training program, based in Cloverdale. (submitted photo)

Flood-damaged Ford trucks donated to auto training students in Surrey

KPU program in Cloverdale gifted the vehicles

Auto-repair students in Surrey have two new trucks to fix and fiddle with, thanks to a donation from Ford of Canada and Surrey’s Dams Ford Lincoln, who gifted a 2020 Ford Explorer and Ford F-150 to the Kwantlen Polytechnic University for use in its automotive training program.

The vehicles were damaged by flooding in Fort McMurray last year, and deemed irreparable.

The donation, part of Ford Canada’s plan to give 95 vehicles to educational institutions across the country, was made a few weeks ago at the automotive training facility at KPU’s Cloverdale campus.

Ford of Canada “saw an opportunity to bring the latest in vehicle technology to some of Canada’s top automotive programs,” according to a news release. “Dams Ford Lincoln has cleaned and detailed the vehicles to prepare them for this donation that will provide a hands-on learning experience for the students.”

The automaker is also giving students and faculty in the training program access to their online Automotive Career Exploration (ACE) training program, designed to raise awareness and increase interest in career opportunities in the automotive industry.

Courses include everything from basic vehicle system fundamentals to some of the most current and detailed vehicle systems training like electrical, Powertrain, air conditioning, and more. These courses are the same as those current Ford technicians complete to receive specialty training in dealerships.

Brian Moukperian, Dean of Faculty of Trades and Technology at KPU, thanked the companies for the two trucks. “This donation will help support students as they get hands-on training to become certified automotive technicians,” he said in a news release.


