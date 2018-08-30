Kids enjoy a magic show during the 2016 Fleetwood Festival. (File photo)

Fleetwood Festival to mark 20th year with new attractions, movie night

Community event held annually on the first Saturday after Labour Day

The 20th Fleetwood Festival will fill the Surrey neighbourhood with a full day of free activities and attractions.

The event, held annually on the first Saturday after Labour Day, is set for Sept. 8 at Fleetwood Community Centre and the adjacent Francis Park, at 84th Avenue and 160th Street, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s main-stage headliners are the kid-pleasing Rockin’ Robin and also Bad Moon Risin’, a tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival.

A new playground will open at the park that day, and some new activities are planned.

“New this year, we’ll have an extreme slide, which we’re all pretty excited about — basically it’s this giant slide,” said Katrina Di Vincenzo, who helps plan the event and also lives in the neighbourhood.

“We change up the attractions every year just to keep it fresh and fun for everybody,” she added.

Free hip-hop lessons, a trackless train, mini golf, paddle boats, bouncy castles and roving performers are also featured.

Also new this year is a Fleetwood BIA-sponsored movie night at Francis Park, with a screening of “Avengers: Infinity War,” the Marvel superhero flick, from 7 to 10 p.m. Prior to the show, a costume contest will involve kids, adults and pets. Free popcorn and water will be given out.

• RELATED STORY: Meet the new leadership behind the Fleetwood BIA, from February 2018.

Up to 4,000 people attend the festival every year, Di Vincenzo said.

”It’s been growing in popularity every year,” she said. “Unfortunately last year it poured rain the whole time, so it wasn’t as busy because of that, but we still had pretty good attendance despite the weather that was out there.

“I think the event attracts people from all over Surrey, and this year is special because it’s the 20th year,” she added. “And with the movie night hosted by the BIA, it’s really now a full day of fun for Fleetwood families.”

Two years ago, the 2016 edition of the festival included a ceremony to honour the late Rick Hart, longtime president of Fleetwood Community Association and the festival founder. Hart, known alternately as the “Mayor of Fleetwood” and “Mr. Fleetwood,” was named Surrey’s 2016 Good Citizen of the Year. Hart died in July of that year, not long after being diagnosed with brain cancer. He was 62.

• READ MORE: Surrey’s Rick Hart left a huge legacy in community he loved.

Previous story
Delta train enthusiasts looking for a new home for club

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP officer pleads guilty to breach of trust after Creep Catcher sting

Surrey RCMP Constable Dario Devic was arrested after a Creep Catchers sting outside Surrey’s Central City Mall in 2016

White Rock veterans’ group loses bid for appeal at Supreme Court of Canada

Decision rejects argument of ‘duty of care’ for disabled veterans

Woods joins Hayne’s Integrity Now slate as Surrey council candidate

Councillor Dave Woods split from Surrey First last week after Tom Gill said he supports a federal handgun ban

Surrey RCMP looking for missing ‘high risk’ 12-year-old girl

Aidan Zafreen Dyck was last seen at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 in the 10300-block of 152nd Street

Cloverdale actress takes the stage in ‘Trudeaumania’

Fringe festival musical to tell the story of the most ‘turbulent time’ in Canadian history

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

UPDATED: Ontario hitman sentenced for 2015 B.C. attempted hit of Hells Angel

Knowah Truth Ferguson was handed seven years for attempted murder and four years for conspiracy

Police standoff at B.C. rec centre after man claims to have gun

Heavily-armed police in Victoria brought in a negotiator and the suspect eventually surrendered

5 to start your day

Federal appeals court quashes Trans Mountain approval, veterans lose shot to appeal pension and more

20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111. More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso worth millions. Nearly 50 kilograms in cash.

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

Canada resumes NAFTA talks as Trump’s Friday deadline looms

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is meeting for the second day with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Most Read