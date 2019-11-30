Fleetwood BIA runs Christmas campaigns for businesses, Surrey seniors

The Fleetwood Business Improvement Association is running two Christmas campaigns this holiday season: “Santa 4 Seniors” and “Holiday Bingo.”

The BIA has partnered with Revera Senior Living “to provide holiday cheer to local seniors who do not have family or friends around the holidays,” reads a post on their website.

Fleetwood BIA executive director Dean Barbour said Revera has identified more than 70 of its seniors who are in need this year.

“The BIA decided to step up and we’re running a campaign where anybody in Fleetwood can anonymously buy a gift or gift card for up to $20 and donate it at our office or donate it to the UPS store in Fleetwood,” he said.

Barbour said the BIA’s board of directors had a meeting and heard about the London Drugs’ “Stocking Stuffers for Seniors” holiday donation drive, and decided to help out Revera.

Fleetwood, Barbour said, doesn’t have a London Drugs.

“The Guildford London Drugs would be more for people up in that area, so we wanted to keep it local,” he said. “Our goal now in the years to come is to grow it and help as many seniors as we can each year.”

People are asked to drop off their unwrapped Santa 4 Seniors gifts by Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. to either the Fleetwood BIA (#203-15957 84th Ave.) or the UPS Store (#102-15910 Fraser Hwy.).

Santa will then be distributing the gifts at Revera’s “Breakfast with the Elves” on Dec. 11.

“Santa will be showing up after the breakfast and handing out gifts to the seniors,” Barbour said.

Along with Santa 4 Seniors, the BIA is also running its Holiday Bingo campaign.

By shopping locally in Fleetwood, people can get their bingo cards stamped for a chance to win a cruise or one of 10 gift packages.

Barbour said there are 25 businesses on the card, and people can walk into any participating business and use their services to get a stamp. People could also bring in a non-perishable food item for a stamp on their card.

Once people have two rows stamped by shopping at participating Fleetwood businesses, they can drop it off at the BIA or the UPS Store by Dec. 16. Winners will be announced Dec. 18.

To download a bingo card, visit fleetwoodbia.com/holiday-bingo.



