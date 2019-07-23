Fleetwood BIA joins Surrey’s ‘Love Where You Live’ city beautification project

Mayor Doug McCallum – along with members of the Fleetwood Business Improvement Association, Fleetwood Community Association, YBS Yard Beautification Services and Milieu Family Services – cleaned up Surrey’s 160th Street on Tuesday (July 23). (Submitted photo)

The Fleetwood Business Improvement Association has launched a series of “Love Where You Live” resources and programs for local businesses, kicking off their announcement with a community clean-up Tuesday morning.

Together with Mayor Doug McCallum, local businesses cleaned up 160th Street as the latest initiative to launch in the series on July 23.

“I want to commend members of the Fleetwood Business Improvement Association for the great job they are doing in promoting a clean and beautiful city,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a release. “Today’s announcement of additional resourcing for businesses creates a sustainable plan to further support and encourage business owners to take part in this campaign. By creating a more welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike it’s a win, win for the community.”

“Love Where You Live” (LWYL) is a City of Surrey beautification initiative that was launched this past spring in an effort to boost civic pride and ensure “a cleaner, greener and healthier community for residents and businesses.”

At the time, the mayor challenged residents to spend 20 minutes a week picking up litter.

The month-long launch of LWYL included a the kick-off, community clean-up, a school clean-up challenge, Telus Days of Giving, Kindness to Earth Clean-up, decorative lighting in areas of high-pedestrian activity, a Surrey street banner launch and a city-wide clean-up blitz.

In addition to the community clean-up this week, the Fleetwood BIA has committed to the following initiatives to support local businesses:

An area enhancement grant, up to $1000, to support beautification projects such as painting, flowers and shrub trimming, to create a more inviting atmosphere for customers

A designated BIA Clean Team, in partnership with Milieu Family Services, will provide cleaning and litter removal around the Fleetwood area, Monday through Friday until September

The installation of bike racks in key business locations, designed with artwork by local artists

The city also launched LWYL business window decals at the event, “to acknowledge the work that businesses do in keeping town centres clean and welcoming.” To be eligible for the window decal, businesses must clean-up 20 minutes per week and decals picked up at any BIA office in Surrey.

Businesses can also apply for a façade grant, with the City matching 30 per cent of eligible costs up to $3,000 for commercial property owners for storefront improvements, year-round.

Meantime, according to a city report, the city will introduce two new LWYL programs on a pilot basis this coming September “as a measure to reduce the amount of waste generated and found illegally dumped.”

On Sept. 14, the city is set to pilot a “Repair Café” where residents can bring items that need to be repaired while working with “repair specialists.” There will be several stations including small appliances, bikes and computers and electronics.

Then, on Sept. 21, the city intends to host “Reuse Swap Meet” for residents and businesses to recycle unwanted household items, pick up reused goods, donate to charity, reduce illegal dumping and increase waste diversion.

For more information about Love Where You Live, or to learn about how you can coordinate a clean-up initiative in your neighborhood or business area, visit surrey.ca/lovewhereyoulive.



