Mayor Doug McCallum – along with members of the Fleetwood Business Improvement Association, Fleetwood Community Association, YBS Yard Beautification Services and Milieu Family Services – cleaned up Surrey’s 160th Street on Tuesday (July 23). (Submitted photo)

Fleetwood BIA joins Surrey’s ‘Love Where You Live’ city beautification project

Businesses in Fleetwood joined Mayor McCallum for a community clean-up Tuesday

The Fleetwood Business Improvement Association has launched a series of “Love Where You Live” resources and programs for local businesses, kicking off their announcement with a community clean-up Tuesday morning.

Together with Mayor Doug McCallum, local businesses cleaned up 160th Street as the latest initiative to launch in the series on July 23.

“I want to commend members of the Fleetwood Business Improvement Association for the great job they are doing in promoting a clean and beautiful city,” said Mayor Doug McCallum in a release. “Today’s announcement of additional resourcing for businesses creates a sustainable plan to further support and encourage business owners to take part in this campaign. By creating a more welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike it’s a win, win for the community.”

“Love Where You Live” (LWYL) is a City of Surrey beautification initiative that was launched this past spring in an effort to boost civic pride and ensure “a cleaner, greener and healthier community for residents and businesses.”

At the time, the mayor challenged residents to spend 20 minutes a week picking up litter.

The month-long launch of LWYL included a the kick-off, community clean-up, a school clean-up challenge, Telus Days of Giving, Kindness to Earth Clean-up, decorative lighting in areas of high-pedestrian activity, a Surrey street banner launch and a city-wide clean-up blitz.

READ MORE: Surrey to launch city-wide clean-up, beautification initiative

In addition to the community clean-up this week, the Fleetwood BIA has committed to the following initiatives to support local businesses:

  • An area enhancement grant, up to $1000, to support beautification projects such as painting, flowers and shrub trimming, to create a more inviting atmosphere for customers
  • A designated BIA Clean Team, in partnership with Milieu Family Services, will provide cleaning and litter removal around the Fleetwood area, Monday through Friday until September
  • The installation of bike racks in key business locations, designed with artwork by local artists

The city also launched LWYL business window decals at the event, “to acknowledge the work that businesses do in keeping town centres clean and welcoming.” To be eligible for the window decal, businesses must clean-up 20 minutes per week and decals picked up at any BIA office in Surrey.

Businesses can also apply for a façade grant, with the City matching 30 per cent of eligible costs up to $3,000 for commercial property owners for storefront improvements, year-round.

Meantime, according to a city report, the city will introduce two new LWYL programs on a pilot basis this coming September “as a measure to reduce the amount of waste generated and found illegally dumped.”

On Sept. 14, the city is set to pilot a “Repair Café” where residents can bring items that need to be repaired while working with “repair specialists.” There will be several stations including small appliances, bikes and computers and electronics.

Then, on Sept. 21, the city intends to host “Reuse Swap Meet” for residents and businesses to recycle unwanted household items, pick up reused goods, donate to charity, reduce illegal dumping and increase waste diversion.

For more information about Love Where You Live, or to learn about how you can coordinate a clean-up initiative in your neighborhood or business area, visit surrey.ca/lovewhereyoulive.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Beach day in White Rock

Just Posted

Surrey to get a RapidBus route

It will run on King George Blvd. between Guildford Town Centre and Newton Exchange along upgraded 96 B-Line

Surrey man charged in 2018 fatal hit-and-run

Michael Howard Thomas was charged on July 19 in provincial court

Renegades ‘04 win provincial title after all-White Rock fastpitch final

Both Semiahmoo Peninsula fastpitch squads will head to U16 nationals in Calgary

OUR VIEW: Surrey’s festivals are world-class

Surrey should well be proud to be home to these outstanding events

Violent crime in Delta up, overall crime severity index holds steady

Delta still one of the safest in Metro Vancouver according to Statistics Canada data

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in B.C.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Vancouver Public Library banned from Pride parade after allowing controversial speaker

Vancouver Public Library allowed Meghan Murphy to book space for an event at the library in January

Man arrested after allegedly attacking people with syringe in Burnaby mall

Police say that no one has yet to come forward with injuries consistent with needle stab wounds

Limited-stop RapidBus service to roll out in Metro Vancouver starting January 2020

TransLink announced five routes that connect 11 communities

Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

More than 223,000 online surveys were submitted in the government’s public consultation

Most Read