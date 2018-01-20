Hillcrest Bakery’s Courtney Dowd serves soup of the day, a half-sandwich and sweet square for Taste White Rock. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Flavourful journey through the city

BIA’s Taste White Rock event returns

Chefs responsible for the diverse culinary delights throughout the city are plating flavours from all over the world during the annual Taste White Rock event.

From the Irish tradition of braised beef short rib nestled beside mash potatoes at the Dew Drop Inn to spices of Mexico featuring enchiladas followed with sopapilla, there are currently 14 restaurants participating in the White Rock Business Improvement event, which runs until Feb. 4.

A beach favourite Fish and Chips, at the Fish Boat Restaurant, to lobster stuffed sockeye salmon at Onyx Steakhouse, the diversity of the food is not limited to cultural origin.

“Each restaurant has a price fixed menu, $10-$40. It’s a way for people to try out the restaurant and explore something different. Similar to Dine Out Vancouver,” said BIA executive director Jennifer Brandon.

Different restaurants are serving meals at different times throughout the day, Brandon said, noting that Poultry in Motion is serving breakfast and Hillcrest Bakery is dishing lunch.

“All of the restaurants are really great about putting a variety of things on the menu. A $30 menu at Jan’s on the Beach has four different options you can look at,” Brandon said.

Each restaurant participating in the event has prepared a three-course meal.

Restaurants included in this year’s event are BIN 101 Wine & Tapas Bar, Charlie Don’t Surf, Cosmos Greek Restaurant, Dew Drop Inn, Fish Boat Restaurant, FIVE Kitchen & Oyster Bar, Hillcrest Deli & Bakery, Holly’s Poultry in Motion, Jan’s on the Beach, Oceanside Yacht Club & Public House, ONYX Steakhouse & Seafood Bar, Primo’s Mexican Grill, Uli’s Restaurant and The Wooden Spoon.

To view a menu from each of the participating restaurants, visit www.tastewhiterock.com.

Reservations are made through the participating restaurants.

Last year, the event featured 18 establishments, and more than 25 the year before.

 

Soup of the day, a half-sandwich and sweet square from Hillcrest Bakery. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Drew Drop Inn braised beef short rip in Guinness gravy, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables followed by cheesecake. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Previous story
VIDEO: Remember the Voyageurs at Fort Langley

Just Posted

Flavourful journey through the city

BIA’s Taste White Rock event returns

WIND WARNING: Metro Vancouver expecting 100 km/h gusts Saturday night

Environment Canada issues warns of possibly dangerous conditions

Civic cannabis plan gets the attention of White Rock business groups

Chamber to poll members, BIA would “absolutely support” businesses looking to open dispensaries

Totems to battle Wildcats for Surrey RCMP Basketball championship

Match set for 7:45 p.m. at Enver Creek Secondary

Pedestrian reportedly struck in Surrey

Man taken to hospital after being hit by a car at approximately 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Surrey reviewing Clayton crosswalk after pedestrian hit

The city says investigation in response to safety concerns from local resident

VIDEO: Remember the Voyageurs at Fort Langley

Two-day historical festival underway

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Snow warning in effect for the Coquihalla

A snowfall warning is in effect from Hope to Merritt as slush and snow is expected on highways this weekend

Vancouver hoping free public Wi-Fi expansion will drive tourism dollars

Mayor Gregor Robertson says expansion bolsters its “leading Smart City” status

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

Liberals’ 2-year infrastructure plan set to take 5: documents

Government says 793 projects totalling $1.8 billion in federal funds have been granted extensions

Most Read