A new fitness studio at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex. (submitted photo: City of Surrey)

Fitness classes start at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex

Grand-opening event set for Saturday, Jan. 18

The fitness centre at North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex has opened ahead of the facility’s grand-opening event, set for Saturday, Jan. 18, from noon to 3 p.m.

Fitness classes began there Monday (Jan. 6), at 10950 126A St., near Scott Road SkyTrain station.

The event on Jan. 18 will feature free public skating and rentals, synchronized skating demonstrations, an artist talk by Trenton Pierre, fitness demos, free access to the weight room, face-painting and more.

Fitness and ice sports have moved to the new facility from North Surrey Recreation Centre, which closed for good on Dec. 22. The 54-year-old facility had reached the end of its “functional life,” city officials say, and those who use the pool, gym and ice arenas must now go elsewhere, within a four-kilometre radius.

(story continues below)

The new North Surrey SIC includes three sheets of ice, which have been in use since September. The $52-million complex was built by Surrey-based Lark Group, in a design-build project done in partnership with Francl Architecture.

• RELATED STORY: New arena, more ice in Surrey – but will it be enough for everyone?

In June, a report to Surrey city council detailed plans to decommission and eventually demolish the building that housed North Surrey Recreation Centre, built in 1965 and since renovated several times. The city plans to replace the building with a mixed-use “Centre Block” development that would radically change the look of the area, adjacent to Surrey Central SkyTrain station.


