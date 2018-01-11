Planet Fitness celebrated its opening in Surrey with a ribbon-cutting and other activities on Monday, Jan. 8. (Photos: Bala Yogesh)

First Planet Fitness in Lower Mainland opens in Surrey

Danni Allen from TV’s ‘The Biggest Loser’ helped celebrate the grand opening of the Whalley gym

WHALLEY — Planet Fitness unveiled its new Surrey location with some star-studded – and fit – guests on Monday in Whalley.

BC Lions’ Solomon Elimimian and Danni Allen, from TV’s The Biggest Loser, helped celebrate the grand opening of the gym, located at 10642 King George Blvd.

The health-club franchise has 24 outlets in Canada, and Surrey’s new location is the first in the Lower Mainland.

Chris Klebba, CEO of Impact Fitness, said the gym offers a chance to introduce the franchise to the area.

“We will bring in the unique ‘judgment-free zone,’ which is all about making everybody comfortable in coming to the club, no matter what level you are,” he said.

Klebba said the gym offers a non-intimidating environment and free training is included on all membership plans – and both of them are geared to all fitness levels.

Allen, the Season 14 winner of The Biggest Loser, has been involved with Planet Fitness for the past five years.

She said these days, everyone relies on online videos and forgets about safety and alignment while trying to mimic the workouts they see.

“When you come here and work with a trainer, they can actually guide you to the same workout but safety is always number one,” she said.

And while everybody is different, a workout should not last more than 90 minutes.

“More than that it can actually do more harm than good to your body,” Allen said. “Your body needs time to recover and to enhance what you did in the workout takes time.”

Allen said a meeting with a trainer is important as they can define how long or intense a workout should be.

As for Surrey’s new location, Allen said it plans on being a big supporter of the community.

“Though we are becoming a bigger company, we want Planet Fitness Surrey to stay as Planet Fitness Surrey and serve the community.”


yogesh.bala@surreynowleader.com
