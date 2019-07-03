Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8 was honoured at Surrey’s Heritage Rail’s Canada Day event this year. Surrey fire fighters attended the event and greeted community members. (Courtesy of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society)

First-ever first responders day honours Cloverdale firefighters

Surrey’s Heritage Rail hosts Canada Day celebration

Surrey’s Heritage Rail hosted a special celebration of Surrey’s first responders on Canada Day weekend.

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society presented a certificate of appreciation to Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8 at the inaugural celebration.

Meanwhile, community members were able to check out the special all-day event on Saturday (June 29), which included live music and volunteers dressed in period costumes, as well a display of vintage emergency response vehicles.

Of course, they were also able to see all of what Cloverdale Station has to offer year-round, such as the Frank Horne Heritage Discover Centre — with its historical information on B.C.’s interurban rail, self-propelled velocipede and speeder — and go for rides on a fully restored interurban rail car.

Cloverdale Station is located at 17630 56 Ave., and is opened on weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., May through September. For more information, including train times, go to fvhrs.org.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A vintage fire truck on display at the 2019 Canada Day event hosted by Surrey’s Heritage Rail. The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society honoured the efforts of first responders this year, specifically those of Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8. (Courtesy of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society)

Live music at the 2019 Canada Day event hosted by Surrey’s Heritage Rail. (Courtesy of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society)

Many politicians were in attendance at the event honouring Surrey’s first responders. From left: Surrey city councillor Linda Annis, Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains, Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Marvin Hunt, South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg, Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux, Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society Chair John Sprung and Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag. (Courtesy of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society)

A vintage ambulance on display at the Saturday event. (Courtesy of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society)

One of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society’s lovingly restored Interurban rail cars is seen through the roses. (Courtesy of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society)

Previous story
Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

Just Posted

Hundreds of classic cars to cruise to Cloverdale for ‘Hot Rod Saturday’

Event co-hosted by BC Hot Rod Association, BC Vintage Truck Museum

5G cellular network worries prompt forum in South Surrey

Group to host event featuring one of ‘world’s leading expert on the impacts of wireless radiation’

First-ever first responders day honours Cloverdale firefighters

Surrey’s Heritage Rail hosts Canada Day celebration

Sexual harassment lawsuit settled against ex-Mountie Tim Shields

The former spokesman for the BC RCMP had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Newt Fest to bring beer garden, vendors and more to Newton’s colourful ‘festival alley’

New event set for a Saturday in July

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

B.C. nursery under quarantine after toxic spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

B.C. student’s work leads to change in road accident investigations

Lucas McDonnell-Hoffert’s study also won him awards at the national science fair

B.C. teacher suspended after pushing student, telling him he could get ‘aggressive’

Coquitlam teacher on call must complete a communication course

Victoria’s ‘bicycle mayor’ says helmet law signals ‘failed’ government

Susan Stokhof says helmets wouldn’t be necessary with ‘proper separated infrastructure’

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

B.C. dog breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

21 dogs surrendered, suffering from medical issues

Most Read