First-ever first responders day honours Cloverdale firefighters

Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8 was honoured at Surrey’s Heritage Rail’s Canada Day event this year. Surrey fire fighters attended the event and greeted community members. (Courtesy of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society)

Surrey’s Heritage Rail hosted a special celebration of Surrey’s first responders on Canada Day weekend.

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society presented a certificate of appreciation to Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8 at the inaugural celebration.

Meanwhile, community members were able to check out the special all-day event on Saturday (June 29), which included live music and volunteers dressed in period costumes, as well a display of vintage emergency response vehicles.

Of course, they were also able to see all of what Cloverdale Station has to offer year-round, such as the Frank Horne Heritage Discover Centre — with its historical information on B.C.’s interurban rail, self-propelled velocipede and speeder — and go for rides on a fully restored interurban rail car.

Cloverdale Station is located at 17630 56 Ave., and is opened on weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., May through September. For more information, including train times, go to fvhrs.org.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

A vintage fire truck on display at the 2019 Canada Day event hosted by Surrey’s Heritage Rail. The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society honoured the efforts of first responders this year, specifically those of Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8. (Courtesy of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society)

Live music at the 2019 Canada Day event hosted by Surrey’s Heritage Rail. (Courtesy of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society)

Many politicians were in attendance at the event honouring Surrey’s first responders. From left: Surrey city councillor Linda Annis, Surrey-Newton MLA Harry Bains, Surrey-Cloverdale MLA Marvin Hunt, South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg, Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux, Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society Chair John Sprung and Cloverdale-Langley City MP John Aldag. (Courtesy of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society)

A vintage ambulance on display at the Saturday event. (Courtesy of the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society)