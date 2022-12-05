Financial boost for mobile dental team helping ‘build smiles’ in Surrey, White Rock

A volunteer of the City Care Dental intiative works on a client during a mobile clinic. (File photo)

A non-profit effort to help those in need access restorative dentistry has received a $70,000 boost from Peace Arch Hospital Foundation.

The City Care Dental program – operated by White Rock dentists Wendy Gaudet and her husband Ron – aims to “build smiles” for low-income people in the Surrey and White Rock area.

Operated out of a retrofitted 38-foot RV, the program provides services that are generally not covered under ministry dental-care plans, and tours Surrey once or twice a month for pop-up clinics.

So far, 300 hours of comprehensive free dental care has been provided in the past three years, by “oral health professionals that believe and can see what a healthy smile can do for someone who is marginalized and cannot access restorative dentistry due to financial barriers,” Wendy Gaudet told Peace Arch News by email.

This year’s PAHF funding marks the third year that the program has received a Healthy Community grant since 2017. It brings the combined total support from the foundation to $190,000; funds that Gaudet said help the City Care Dental team transform “poor oral facial image into beautiful smiles.”

Foundation officials said the program is one “that we are thrilled to support.”

While many clients are referred by organizations such as Sources Community Resource Centre, others may be eligible if they meet a certain criteria.

People looking for dental health care can contact City Care Dental directly by emailing dental@citydreamcentre.com

