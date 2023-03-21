About 20 fiddle students perform in a St. Paddy’s Day flash mob at the Museum of Surrey March 17. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

About 20 fiddle students perform in a St. Paddy’s Day flash mob at the Museum of Surrey March 17. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Fiddle flash mob takes over museum in Cloverdale

About 20 fiddlers played Irish tunes at the Museum of Surrey

A fiddle flash mob took over the Museum of Surrey on March 17 last week.

Cloverdale resident Andrea Taylor organized the mob to spread some St. Paddy’s cheer.

“It was definitely a success,” Taylor said. “People weren’t expecting to hear a bunch of music when they came to the museum that day. It left a lot of smiles on people’s faces for sure.”

Taylor, who teaches a fiddle program at the Langley Community Music School, said along with celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, the flash mob event also offered her students an opportunity to play live and practice some Irish tunes.

The kids started fiddling at about 3 p.m. and played for several minutes. All of the performers are in Taylor’s fiddle program, which has about 50 students overall. She said her students range from age 7 to adult.

“It was very successful. A good irish celebration.”

Taylor said she may do a St. Pat’s flash mob again next year, but the group may do other flash mobs between now and then. And they already have experience performing other flash mobs.

“We’ve done one at the Cloverdale Market Days. We’ve done one down at the beach in White Rock. So there is a possibility we’ll do another one again.”


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Museum of Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Female contingent on South Surrey marine-rescue team ‘a bit of anomaly’

Just Posted

About 20 fiddle students perform in a St. Paddy’s Day flash mob at the Museum of Surrey March 17. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Fiddle flash mob takes over museum in Cloverdale

Police have closed 64th Avenue from 152nd Street to 146th Street and 64th Avenue Tuesday morning after a collision.(Screenshot: Google Maps)
Road closed after crash knocks down hydro pole in Surrey

Rona Tepper and Kristen Gribble are among six women who are active RCMSAR5 Crescent Beach crew members, out of a total 28. Tenures of the women range from eight months to 7.5 years. (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: Female contingent on South Surrey marine-rescue team ‘a bit of anomaly’

Surrey RCMP investigate after a pedestrian was hit near the intersection of 88th Avenue and 140th Street on Monday (March 20). (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Vehicle hits pedestrian on sidewalk in Surrey, police say speed believed to be factor