Fiddle flash mob takes over museum in Cloverdale

About 20 fiddle students perform in a St. Paddy’s Day flash mob at the Museum of Surrey March 17. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

A fiddle flash mob took over the Museum of Surrey on March 17 last week.

Cloverdale resident Andrea Taylor organized the mob to spread some St. Paddy’s cheer.

“It was definitely a success,” Taylor said. “People weren’t expecting to hear a bunch of music when they came to the museum that day. It left a lot of smiles on people’s faces for sure.”

Taylor, who teaches a fiddle program at the Langley Community Music School, said along with celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, the flash mob event also offered her students an opportunity to play live and practice some Irish tunes.

The kids started fiddling at about 3 p.m. and played for several minutes. All of the performers are in Taylor’s fiddle program, which has about 50 students overall. She said her students range from age 7 to adult.

“It was very successful. A good irish celebration.”

Taylor said she may do a St. Pat’s flash mob again next year, but the group may do other flash mobs between now and then. And they already have experience performing other flash mobs.

“We’ve done one at the Cloverdale Market Days. We’ve done one down at the beach in White Rock. So there is a possibility we’ll do another one again.”



