Father’s Day barbecue set

Annual fish-and-game-club event set for June 17 in South Surrey

Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club members are gearing up for one of the organization’s most popular traditions.

The Annual Father’s Day Salmon BBQ is set for 1-5 p.m. June 17 on the club’s 29-acre property at 1284 184 St.

Highlights are to include a children’s petting zoo and salmon release.

This year marks a milestone for the event, club president Bob Donnelly noted in an email to Peace Arch News.

The club’s first salmon barbecue was held on the grounds of a local farm in 1958 – 20 years before the land on the banks of the Little Campbell River was purchased.

The Father’s Day barbecue typically draws hundreds of people to the property.

In addition to salmon, hamburgers, hotdogs and cold drinks will be available for purchase.



