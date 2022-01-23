Family Literacy Week kicks off in the Semiahmoo Peninsula

Read Surrey-White Rock (READ) and the B.C. government are inviting Semiahmoo Peninsula families to participate in celebrating Family Literacy Week.

The province has proclaimed Family Literacy Week from Jan. 23-30. The week includes ABC Life Literacy Canada’s Family Literacy Day, which is celebrated nationally each year on Jan. 27.

This year’s Family Literacy Week theme is ‘Let’s Connect! Care, Play, Listen.’ The intent of the theme, according to READ, is to focus on how connecting supports relationships and the ability to learn.

“Children learn when they connect with others, with places and with ideas. Tell family stories, play outside or cook together,” Margaret Sutherland, executive director of Decoda Literacy Solutions, said in a news release.

Among events planned for the Peninsula include the Move Your Mood Storywalk, which is taking place at White Rock Library until Jan. 31.

“Pop into the White Rock Library for a Storywalk! Storywalks are a great way to get moving while reading a story. Follow the arrows around the library to read the story and receive a free book,” the release said.

On Jan. 27 at 1 p.m., the Fraser Health Regional Library and READ are inviting people to attend a virtual, interactive, family-friendly session for parents and caregivers. The event is to offer tips and tricks to encourage young, reluctant readers. Visit fvrl.bc.ca to learn more.

Decoda Literacy Solutions have created free Family Literacy Week activity sheets, which can be found here.