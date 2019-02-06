File photo The Historic Stewart Farm will host Family Day drop-in events on Feb. 18.

Family Day fun planned at South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm

Tours, games, chores and more on the agenda for Feb. 18

Historic Stewart Farm is gearing up to host a Family Day celebration on Monday, Feb. 18.

From noon until 3 p.m., the heritage site, located on Crescent Road in South Surrey, will host a free drop-in event featuring hands-on heritage activities including guided tours of the 1894 farmhouse, old-fashioned children’s games and farm chores, a chance to sample baking from the woodstove and more.

A City of Surrey news release describes Family Day as “a great opportunity for families to spend some quality time together and experience a unique heritage site in their own City.”

The event at the farm is supported by a grant from the B.C. Recreation and Parks Association, the release adds.

The Historic Stewart Farm site, at 13723 Crescent Rd., is home to eight heritage buildings nestled along the Nicomekl River within Elgin Heritage Park.

For more information, call 604-592-6956 or visit www.surrey.ca/stewartfarm

