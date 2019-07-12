Families to collaboration on art project at North Delta seniors centre

This summer, the Delta Parks, Recreation & Culture, in collaboration with the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre and Watershed Artworks Gallery Shop, invites parents and grandparents to experience painting with the children in their family through the Family Art Collaboration program.

From July 11 to Aug. 16, families will have the opportunity to work on a special painting that will be put on display at a variety of events throughout Delta.

The program runs Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and Fridays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre (11760 88th St.). Registration costs $10 per participant and includes canvas and supplies, or $5 per participant if bringing one own supplies.

(Note: July 18 and 19 classes will be held in the conference room at Sungod Recreation Centre, and July 25 and 26 classes will be held at North Delta Recreation Centre.)

Register in person at the Watershed Artworks Gallery Shop inside the North Delta Recreation Centre (11415 84th Ave.) between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday to Thursday and between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Fridays. You can also register by calling 604-596-1029 or by emailing watershedartworks@gmail.com.

SEE ALSO: North Delta couple honoured for contributions to art, community



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter