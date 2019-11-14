Fairs and markets aplenty in Delta this holiday season

‘Tis the season for artisan goods, baked treats and hand-crafted gifts. Here’s list of upcoming Christmas markets and craft fairs in and around Delta…

Open now

• Ladner Hospital Auxiliary Christmas Store: Delta Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, 4816 Delta St., Ladner; The Ladner Hospital Auxiliary Christmas store is now open and will continue until Christmas time. Open Mondays 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Tuesdays to Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 604-946-1455 for more information.

Thursday, Nov. 14

• 2nd Annual Woodward Hill Craft Fair: 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; École Woodward Hill Elementary, 6082 142nd St., Surrey; We are excited to be having our second annual Christmas craft fair. We will have several amazing vendors returning for the second year as well as a few new vendors, with great Christmas crafts and gift ideas to help you start or finish your Christmas shopping. Jennifer Betteridge will be joining us again for family photos. Be sure to book a time in advance so you don’t miss out. There are a maximum of 15 spots available and these are booking up. Cost is $75 per family for a 15 minute session and includes 10-15 digital prints so you can print as many as you may need. facebook.com/JenniferBetteridgePhotography. Please come out and support all these vendors that are contributing to our PAC fundraiser, and be sure to stop at the PAC kitchen for a bite to eat.

Friday, Nov. 15

• Annieville Elementary Christmas Market: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Annieville Elementary School, 9240 112th St., North Delta; Featuring local vendors, games, raffle draws, a bake walk and a lollipop pull.

Saturday, Nov. 16

• 15th Annual Brooke Elementary Winter Craft Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Brooke Elementary School, 8718 Delwood Dr., North Delta; Brooke Elementary’s PAC is very excited to be hosting this fun annual event for the community. Come out and visit us during the day, take part in an awesome raffle, check out local businesses, crafts and more. Great for the whole family; we will have a children’s area and more. Free entry.

• KinVillage Christmas Market: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; KinVillage Community Centre, 5430 10th Ave., Tsawwassen; With a wide variety of vendors, and scrumptious baked goods also available for purchase. Admission by donation. Non-perishable items for the food bank will be gratefully accepted.

• Christmas Market at the Farm: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Emma Lea Farms, 2727 Westham Island Rd., Delta; Shop 28+ local artisan vendors. This is our biggest market to date and we have worked so hard to have interesting, diverse and local products. In addition, we have focused on making this a fun and community event. Admission is free, and face painting, kids crafts and s’mores around the fire have all been provided courtesy of local businesses. We will also have live music the whole day.

• Holly Elementary 6th Annual Christmas Market & Bake Sale: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Holly Elementary School, 4625 62nd St., Ladner; Come out to see a bunch of great vendors at the school’s sixth annual Christmas fair. Admission is free, with 40+ vendors, a bake sale, door prizes and a used book sale.

• Crossroads United Church Christmas Sale: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 Scott Rd., North Delta; Crossroads’ annual sale of gently used holiday-themed items, lights, trees, collectibles, ornaments, baked goods, soup jars, and “all things Christmas.” Features a tea room, a simple lunch for sale, and photos with Santa!

• Sunshine Hills Elementary Gift Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunshine Hills Elementary School, 11285 Bond Blvd., North Delta; Please bring a non-perishable food item to support our local food bank. sunshinehills.wixsite.com/giftfair

Sunday, Nov. 17

• Fort Langley Christmas Market: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fort Langley Community Hall, 9167 Glover Rd, Langley; Join us for our sixth annual Christmas market in Fort Langley. You will find amazing items at our market which features over 30 vendors. This event is a great way to get some of your Christmas shopping done while helping those less fortunate! Admission is a minimum $2 cash donation per person to help Think Generously Non-Profit Society sponsor local families in need over the Christmas season., We appreciate larger donations as well. This event is being organized by the local Fort Langley chapter of the ThinkReferrals Business Network which helps us raise money to sponsor families in need every year. This year we have changed up our concession and have a couple of tents planned with a BBQ and seating outside the main entrance.

Saturday, Nov. 23

• Watershed Artworks Society Christmas Artisan Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre, 11415 84th Ave., North Delta; Tables are limited, first-com, first-served. To reserve a table, contact June Bergen-Holt june.bergen.holt@gmail.com. Admission by food or cash donation for Deltassist’s Christmas hamper problem. Co-hosted by the City of Delta and Watershed Artworks Society.

• Cougar Canyon Marketplace: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Cougar Canyon Elementary School, 11664 Lyon Rd., North Delta; Craft fair and artisan market featuring craft vendors, a bake sale, a raffle and a concession. Email cougarcanyonpac@gmail.com for table rentals.

• Ladner Christmas Market: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Ladner Fishermen’s Hall, 4481 Savoy St., Ladner

• St Helen’s Anglican Church Christmas Bazaar: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; St Helen’s Anglican Church, 10787 128th St., Surrey; Come and join us for fun, food, and great buys of preserves, jams, pickles, chutneys, baking and specialty items along with everything else you would expect to see: previously-loved jewelry, books, toys and more, plus new hand-sewn and knitted items. Lunch is available for $8, and the menu includes soup, choice of sandwich, beverage and sweet, plus plenty of fellowship in a “marketplace” atmosphere. Raffle tickets are available for Judy Nicholson (3/$5) with great prizes, including first prize of $250 cash.

Sunday, Nov. 24

• Chalmers Elementary Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Chalmers Elementary School, 11315 75th Ave., North Delta; To book a table, contact Sheila at chalmerscraftfair@telus.net.

Saturday, Nov. 30

• Port Guichon Winter Market: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Port Guichon Elementary School, 4381 46A St., Ladner; Come out and support many local businesses at the Winter Market. It’s a great opportunity to purchase your Christmas gifts, homemade cards, local honey, epicure, books, Norwex, Sweet Legs, crochet items & much more, plus a baked goods sale, concession, 50/50 raffle draw and crafts for kids.

• Gray Elementary Christmas Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Gray Elementary School, 10855 80th Ave., North Delta; Featuring 40 tables, a school bake sale and door prizes, come and get your Christmas shopping done at a popular market featuring local artists and vendors. Email grayelementarypac@gmail.com for more info.

Saturday, Dec. 7

• Trinity Lutheran Church Christmas Bake Sale: 12 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd., North Delta; Trinity Lutheran Church is having our annual big Christmas sale on Saturday, Dec. 7. We will have lots of wonderful baking (including Norwegian Rosettes and Krumkake), gift baskets and a soup lunch. For more information, please call the church office at 604-584-0111.

Sunday, Dec. 8

• Country Christmas Market: 10 a.m to 4 p.m.; 17276 18 Ave., Surrey; Christmas music in the air, hot cocoa or apple cider around the crackling fire. Enjoy wandering through our new farm’s country town for those special holiday ornaments, wreaths, reindeer, jewelry and more; many handmade treasures to be found. Meet and greet the baby goats and rescue animals, and don’t forget to make a wish on the Christmas wishing tree.

• Paint ‘n’ Palette Paint Party: 2:30 p.m.; Royal Canadian Legion Branch 289, 1835 56th St., Tsawwassen; Come and join us for a fun-filled afternoon and take home this beautiful Christmas painting. Cost is $40 cash, cheque, or e-transfer; all supplies included, no experience necessary. To register, email catheytylertrp@gmail.com ahead of time to ensure there is a place waiting for you.

Know of any markets we missed? Send us the details at editor@northdeltareporter.com.



editor@northdeltareporter.com

