Fabulous Farm Race returns to South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm

Family-friendly competition happens from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10

Do you think you have what it takes to be a Surrey farmer? What if you were farming here a century ago?

There’s only one way to find out.

Bring your smartphone and recruit some family members or friends and take part in a fun, family-friendly competition at Historic Stewart Farm when the annual Fabulous Farm Race returns Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This isn’t your typical race or scavenger hunt,” said Curator Jerrilin Spence, of the free all-ages event that challenges teams to take on actual chores and activities from 100 years ago.

“Come out and experience what it’s like to actually do laundry the old-fashioned way, tie a knot like a true sailor, guess the cooking ingredient using only your sense of smell, and so much more!”

Teams must register at the welcome table by 2 p.m. to ensure a spot. Each group is clocked in and out at the registration table. The winning team clocks the shortest completion time.

Visitors 12 and under are encouraged to bring their Heritage Kids Passport – or pick one up on the day of (or before) the event, if they haven’t yet already.

“Kids, if you’re taking part in the passport challenge, too, the event offers multiple stamping opportunities and a special coupon to help your team get a competitive edge during the race,” said Spence.

The Historic Stewart Farm is located at 13723 Crescent Rd. in South Surrey. Additional parking is located in the west parking lot of Elgin Heritage Park, approximately 400 metres west of the main entrance. Site hours are Tuesday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. Entrance is by donation. For more information call 604-592-6956 or visit www.surrey.ca/heritage. Follow the farm on Facebook @HeritageSurrey and Instagram @StewartFarmBC.