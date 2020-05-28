The Delta Foundation is joining a new partnership of support with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the Government of Canada’s $350-million Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), to provide a total of $181,000 — up to $75,000 per application — to qualifying non-profits in Delta. (Delta Foundation image)

Emergency funding available for Delta non-profits

Delta Foundation accepting applications for up to $75K through Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund

Local charities and non-profit organizations can apply now for emergency funding to help them continue to offer much-needed services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a release from the Delta Foundation, COVID-19 is having a disproportionate negative impact on vulnerable populations in Canada, causing a dramatic increase in the demand for programs and supports provided by community-based charities and non-profit organizations.

Because of this, the Delta Foundation is joining a new partnership of support with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the Government of Canada’s $350-million Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), to provide a total of $181,000 — up to $75,000 per application — to qualifying non-profits in Delta.

“This is a vital step in the fight against COVID-19,” Delta Foundation president and board chair Peter Roaf said in a press release. “Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts. We’re looking forward to flowing funds quickly to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

ECSF was initially announced on April 21, 2020 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and is part of a broad series of federal emergency response measures.

“Canadian charities and not-for-profits are always there to help you, in your time of need,” Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen said in a press release. “But the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing real challenges to these important organizations. With this week’s announcement, the Government of Canada will be there for them so they can continue to be there for Canadians.”

The Delta Foundation is accepting applications for funding from qualified organizations at deltafoundation.org. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more. Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020. Charities and community organizations are invited to visit the foundation website for eligibility and application details.

editor@northdeltareporter.com
Delta

