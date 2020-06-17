Loretta Hibbs, Founder and President of City Dream Centre and Jodie Reimer who is a key volunteer. (Now-Leader file photo)

COVID-19

Emergency fund put to work as 1,000 food hampers being sent to Surrey families

City Dream Centre puts $46,523 from SurreyCares Community Foundation to good use

One thousand food hampers are on the way to Surrey families struggling with the financial impact of COVID-19, thanks to SurreyCares and City Dream Centre.

SurreyCares Community Foundation is funding 1,000 family food hampers through the City Dream Centre, an organization focused on serving the community’s underprivileged and marginalized.

The $46,523 grant to City Dream Centre was announced Wednesday morning (June 17) and is made possible through the Government of Canada’s new $350-million Emergency Community Support Fund, which allocated more than $900,000 to SurreyCares.

“The City Dream Centre program supported through this grant will deliver 1,000 food hampers to individuals and families in need due to the COVID-19 crisis,” said Christine Buttkus, executive director of SurreyCares. “Our goal at SurreyCares is to put the over $900,000 allocated to us to work here in Surrey, and these food hampers are a practical way to help families in need.”

The Emergency Community Support Fund was initially announced on April 21 by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as part of a series of emergency response measures by the Government of Canada. The federal program is a national partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

SurreyCares is one of more than 100 community foundations across Canada taking part.

SEE ALSO: Mobile meals program now feeds vulnerable five nights a week, thanks to grant

John Lawson, chair of SurreyCares, said the organization is “proud that Surrey is part of this national program and grateful to the Government of Canada for this much-needed boost benefiting local charities.”

Loretta Hibbs, founder and president of City Dream Centre, said being able to offer food security to families and seniors in need during the pandemic makes a huge difference.

“For many families, it is difficult to ask for help, but COVID-19 has made it necessary,” she said. “Many have lost their jobs, and some were already living below the poverty line, so we foresee this need continuing for some time.”

In partnership with the Surrey Now-Leader, Surrey Board of Trade and The Saheli Foundation, the Surrey Community Relief Fund’s goal is to raise $500,000 to be support the most vulnerable populations in Surrey.

SurreyCares is accepting applications for funding from qualified local charities, not-for-profits and community organizations. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including staffing, resources, or purchasing supplies. Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020. Charities and community organizations can visit the foundation website for eligibility and application details.

SurreyCares Community Foundation is not-for-profit charitable organization that provides funding, financial administration and research for the community. It has operated in Surrey since 1994.

For more information on SurreyCares and to donate to the Surrey Community Relief Fund , click here.

For more information on City Dream Centre, visit citydreamcentre.com.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
