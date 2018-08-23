Elizabeth’s Wildlife Centre holds annual open house

Abbotsford site invites guests to see wild babies and recovering ‘patients’

This tiny baby opossum was a hit with visitors during Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center’s open house last year. This year’s event is on Aug. 25 and 26. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center (32508 Verdon Way) hosts its annual open house on Saturday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 26 from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors can see some of the wild babies and recovering “patients” during a guided tour of the facility.

The open house also includes a barbecue lunch by donation, a silent auction and a bake sale.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Donations are also needed of bleach, paper towels, Kleenex and large puppy training pads.

The centre cares for more than 1,000 sick, injured and orphaned wild birds and small animals each year.

It also offers a school and community education program and provides telephone assistance to the public inquiring about wildlife.

For more information, visit elizabethswildlifecenter.org or call 604-852-9173.