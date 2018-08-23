This tiny baby opossum was a hit with visitors during Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center’s open house last year. This year’s event is on Aug. 25 and 26. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Elizabeth’s Wildlife Centre holds annual open house

Abbotsford site invites guests to see wild babies and recovering ‘patients’

Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center (32508 Verdon Way) hosts its annual open house on Saturday, Aug. 25 and Sunday, Aug. 26 from noon to 4 p.m.

Visitors can see some of the wild babies and recovering “patients” during a guided tour of the facility.

The open house also includes a barbecue lunch by donation, a silent auction and a bake sale.

Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Donations are also needed of bleach, paper towels, Kleenex and large puppy training pads.

The centre cares for more than 1,000 sick, injured and orphaned wild birds and small animals each year.

It also offers a school and community education program and provides telephone assistance to the public inquiring about wildlife.

For more information, visit elizabethswildlifecenter.org or call 604-852-9173.

Previous story
Delta’s first responders answer the call for blood donations

Just Posted

Handgun ban issue fires up Surrey candidates

Opinions vary on whether prohibiting handguns would stop gunplay in Surrey

Surrey man stabbed outside Vancouver nightclub

Police are investigating after the incident in Yaletown

Whalley team to be honoured at Blue Jays game; PM Trudeau offers congratulations

Surrey baseball entourage ready to fly home after being on the road for more than a month

Surrey spends least per resident in all of Metro Vancouver: report

Vancouver spends the third-highest

One injured in South Surrey intersection crash

Woman transported to hospital Tuesday afternoon

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

UBC professor creates ancient language for Hollywood blockbuster

The film Alpha is set 20,000 years ago

Tree of life to be planted in memory of Aaliyah Rosa

The seven-year-old girl was found deceased inside an apartment in July

Threat prompts evacuation of B.C. retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat in Kelowna remains active and ongoing at this time.

Man swipes child’s car seat, baby stroller

Langley RCMP has released surveillance photos of suspects.

North Delta happenings: week of Aug. 23

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

‘Grocerants’ on the rise as supermarkets try to lure shoppers to linger longer

Diners at the new T&T destination receive gloves — no cutlery — and sit in the seafood department

Prime Minister visits wildfire crews as hundreds of blazes burn in B.C.

Three structures were lost as a wildfire skipped through the middle of Lower Post

Airbnb hosts free up homes to B.C. wildfire evacuees, firefighters

More than five dozen homes are already listed

Most Read