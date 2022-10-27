Elgin Park’s first Diwali celebration at school a lesson in cultural appreciation

Elgin Park Secondary celebrated Diwali on Monday, Oct. 24 for the first time, led by the school’s Anti-Racism Committee created and ran by students. (Contributed photo) Elgin Park Secondary invited the Fan Bhangre Da Bhangra team to not only perform for the celebrations but teach the school how to partake in the traditional folk dance. (Contributed photo) Mehndi (henna) art was available to students at staff at Elgin Park Secondary for Diwali, with Prabhnoor Grewal and Jasman Dandiwal doing the art on students’ hands. (Contributed photo) Elgin Park Secondary invited the Fan Bhangre Da Bhnagra team to not only perform for the celebrations but teach the school how to partake in the traditional folk dance. (Contributed photo) Left to right: Astha Sidhu, Arveen Bassi and Jasleen Sandhu are three of the four Anti-Racism committee members who organized the Diwali celebrations at Elgin Park Secondary, with the fourth member — Kerlinda Chatwin not pictured. (Contributed photo)

The landscape of Elgin Park Secondary’s staff and student body is changing, with a more diverse student population leading the charge for expanded cultural celebrations at the school.

As the school’s first event, students who are a part of Elgin’s Anti-Racism Committee — Astha Sidhu, Arveen Bassi, Kerlinda Chatwin and Jasleen Sandhu — organized a Diwali celebration.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights is celebrated annually by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. The school’s festivities included samosa sales, mehndi (henna) art and a special performance by a Bhangra (traditional Indian dance) team, who gave lessons to the school community.

Many students and staff took part in the lesson, making for a fun crowd of eager participants learning the folk dance.

“The Committee and event is a massive step for our school community as the school population has very few people of colour. The Committee is striving to hold numerous events for all cultures through the year and even bring in speakers to help address the issue of racism,” said Jasleen Sandhu, a Grade 11 student and founder of Elgin Park’s Anti-Racism Committee.

Elgin Park Secondary’s principal Kavita Sharma is also the only BIPOC principal of a secondary school in the entire Surrey school district.

“Our South Asian population has increased over the past few years so the kids wanted to do Diwali… they asked me and I said ‘Yes, let’s do it” Sharma said.

“We’re at a point where we’re trying to learn about each other… this is all student-driven, it’s awesome, I’m so proud of them.”

With winter celebrations around the corner, Elgin Park Secondary is looking ahead to its next cultural festival.

