Elgin Park Secondary dry-grad fundraisers planned

A parent-run committee at Elgin Park Secondary is ramping up fundraising efforts for this year’s dry-grad festivities.

The group currently has two major initiatives on the go – a ‘Dine Out on the Peninsula’ coupon book, as well as as ‘parent night’ planned for February.

The Dine Out book – which was conceived as a better, more fun alternative than simply asking local businesses for donations, organizers note – features 40 unique offers from restaurants, coffee shops, pubs and bakeries throughout South Surrey and White Rock.

A first run of 500 Dine Out books was released just before Christmas, with about half of them sold to those within the school community, and the remaining ones available to the public.

Elgin Park’s Secondary’s dry-grad effort is not the only beneficiary of the coupon book sales, either. Partial proceeds will also benefit local food banks.

Offers in the books are valid until Aug. 31, 2020 and can be purchased from the school’s office or by emailing elgindrygrad2020@gmail.com

A second fundraiser, called Parent Night, is also scheduled for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 240 (2643 128 St.) on Feb. 8.

The evening includes dancing, live music from classic rock cover band, Rear View Mirror, silent auction, 50/50 draw, beer and wine raffles and more.

Doors open at 7 p.m. For tickets or information, email organizers at the same Gmail address listed above.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter