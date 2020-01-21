Members of Elgin Park Secondary’s student leadership council. (Contributed photo)

Elgin Park Secondary dry-grad fundraisers planned

‘Dine Out’ coupon book, parent’s night aim to raise funds for year-end festivities

A parent-run committee at Elgin Park Secondary is ramping up fundraising efforts for this year’s dry-grad festivities.

The group currently has two major initiatives on the go – a ‘Dine Out on the Peninsula’ coupon book, as well as as ‘parent night’ planned for February.

The Dine Out book – which was conceived as a better, more fun alternative than simply asking local businesses for donations, organizers note – features 40 unique offers from restaurants, coffee shops, pubs and bakeries throughout South Surrey and White Rock.

A first run of 500 Dine Out books was released just before Christmas, with about half of them sold to those within the school community, and the remaining ones available to the public.

Elgin Park’s Secondary’s dry-grad effort is not the only beneficiary of the coupon book sales, either. Partial proceeds will also benefit local food banks.

Offers in the books are valid until Aug. 31, 2020 and can be purchased from the school’s office or by emailing elgindrygrad2020@gmail.com

A second fundraiser, called Parent Night, is also scheduled for the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 240 (2643 128 St.) on Feb. 8.

The evening includes dancing, live music from classic rock cover band, Rear View Mirror, silent auction, 50/50 draw, beer and wine raffles and more.

Doors open at 7 p.m. For tickets or information, email organizers at the same Gmail address listed above.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Just Posted

One to hospital after truck shears power pole in North Surrey

Approximately 500 BC Hydro customers without power

Police seize nearly 50 kilos of drugs in Surrey

Police say this has taken perhaps millions of deadly doses of fentanyl and other drugs off the streets

ICBC had 32,412 Dial-a-Claim calls from Lower Mainland

This was in a 17-day stretch from Jan. 3 to Jan. 19, inclusive

Surrey Mounties looking for two suspects in stolen credit card scam

Police said the cards were used in $28,000 in fraudulent transactions in Surrey, Burnaby and Coquitlam

Five accused in torched-SUV killing of Surrey teen ordered back to court Feb. 10

Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found in August 2017

Buckle up: What to watch as Trump impeachment trial takes off

The Senate trail begins Tuesday

Canada to ratify new NAFTA next week following U.S. Senate approval: Trudeau

Trudeau says millions of Canadians depend on stable, reliable trade

Skier dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

Warm ‘blob’ could be behind mass starvation of North Pacific seabirds: study

Unprecedented death toll raises red flag for North American marine ecosystems

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Eric Pinto owns hundreds of boards, spanning multiple decades

Convicted Fraser Valley con man facing 39 charges in Vancouver area

Donald Quinnell got four years prison in 2015, again facing fraud, theft, stolen credit card charges

Pipeline protesters block access to Victoria ferry in support of B.C. First Nation

Motorists unable to access 7 a.m. sailing

Man killed at Burnaby gas station part of Lower Mainland gang conflict: police

One man was killed in the shooting

Most Read