‘Electric Express’ returning to Cloverdale

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale. The railway society will run its Electric Express Dec. 11-12 as they present Christmas as it would have been celebrated 100 years ago. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The “Electric Express” is returning to Cloverdale.

The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society (FVHRS) will once again be running their special Christmas train this December.

The Electric Express was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID.

“The volunteers are pleased to bring back our annual, very popular, Electric Express experience,” said John Sprung, chairman of FVHRS. “We are sure it is going to set the scene for the start of a wonderful Christmas season.”

A press release from FVHRS said visitors will “travel back in time” on the Electric Express this year, visiting the year 1921. Patrons will be able to visit Santa’s secret workshop on FVHRS’s Interurban railway train.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale’s heritage rail to reopen

SEE ALSO: Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society awarded more than $300K in prov. grant money

“This year’s heritage Christmas experience will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11, and Sunday, Dec. 12., with four runs each day,” the release said. “This is an event for the whole family with historic characters, music, and stories of the Fraser Valley a hundred years ago.”

Sprung said because of COVID regulations this year, tickets will need to be purchased online and proof of vaccination will be required.

The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society operates the railway out of the Cloverdale Station and the restoration Car Barn at Hwy 10 and 176A Street, in Surrey.

For more information, visit fvhrs.org.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fraser ValleyHeritagerailway