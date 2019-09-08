Effort to fight climate change to come to Peace Arch Park

A number of environmental groups, on both sides of the border, are to meet in Peace Arch Park this month for the International Week of Action for the Planet.

Hosted by the Fraser Valley Extinction Rebellion and the Extinction Rebellion Bellingham, along with other environmental groups, the rally will be in solidarity of “our Mother Earth” on Sept. 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Titled ‘One Planet – A Future to Look Back on,’ the event is to feature guest speakers, music, and a pot-luck lunch. Guests are invited to bring a dish.

“The Climate Crisis is a planetary issue that knows no borders,” a news release states. “We the People will no longer tolerate the poisoning of our planet for profit. We stand for the future of our children, their children… and for all of the wondrous and diverse creatures with whom, we share the planet.”

“We stand for our Mother Earth.”

The event is registered with 350.org, which an environmental group, and is part of the Sept. 21-27 International Week of Action for the Planet.

To contact an organizer, email fv-xr@shaw.ca