‘Effective’ South Surrey cadet bound for regional speaking event

A South Surrey air cadet’s proficiency in public-speaking will put him centre-stage at an upcoming regional event representing his 907 Black Knights squadron.

Sgt. Eknoor Sidhu finished first place in the squadron’s Effective Speaking competition, held Feb. 28 at the Emmanuel Evangelical Covenant Church.

If successful at the regional level, Sidhu could represent his unit provincially and nationally.

His recent win was the culmination of a six-month course taught by Cadet Warrant Officer Second Class Sahij Gill. The program aims to develop participants’ public-speaking skills through instruction and practise in a competitive environment.

Judged by volunteer members of the South Surrey community, the cadets delivered both prepared and impromptu speeches.

Runner-up was Flight Cpl. Tejus Khetoo.

In a news release, both Sidhu and Khetoo lauded the course for boosting their public-speaking skills and confidence.

The squadron’s commanding officer, Capt. Paul Wyckhuyse, said the cadets made “tremendous progress.”

“We’re very proud of them.”

The air cadet program is open to youth aged 12 to 18 years old “who have a desire to learn more about the air element of the Canadian Forces, wish to develop the attributes of leadership and good citizenship, and who wish to promote physical fitness.”

While it is military-based, there is no obligation for cadets to later join the Canadian Armed Forces.

The 907 Black Knights Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron meets Wednesday evenings in South Surrey. For more information, or to join the September recruitment wait list, visit www.southsurreyaircadets.com

