Ecole Martha Currie is holding a fundraising raffle

Fundraising efforts at Ecole Martha Currie have been hit hard this year, says the school’s PAC co-president.

“2020 has been so very challenging for everyone,” said Marisa Tucci. She said fundraising was one area in which Martha Currie has especially suffered.

“We are unable to hold social fundraising events, which the kids love, like dances and movie night,” she said. “And our hot lunch program and Spring Fair were cancelled.”

Now Tucci and Theresa Cledomins, fundraising coordinator, have launched a raffle in an effort to raise some much-needed funds.

SEE ALSO: Parking-lot collection effort resumes at South Surrey church

Tickets are $2 each and can be purchased by contacting marthacurrie.fundraiser@gmail.com.

The deadline is “midnight on Dec. 6,” Tucci told the Cloverdale Reporter via email. The “draw is 2 p.m., Dec. 7.”

They have about 4,000 tickets to sell by the end of the day on Dec. 6.

First prize is a Toshiba 43” Fire TV Edition, LED, Ultra HD 4K (val. $549); second prize is a Nintendo Switch (val. $400); third is one night stay with breakfast and free parking at the Sheraton Guildford Hotel, Club Level, one night stay (val. $400); fourth prize is a one night stay in the King Room at the Civic Hotel, Marriott Autograph Collection (val. $250); and fifth prize is a La Chic Boutique Gift Card (val. $120).



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleSchoolsSurrey